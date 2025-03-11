SubscribeSign In
How a Colorado Couple Rehabbed an Abandoned Hacienda in the Yucatán JungleView 15 Photos
Dwell Magazine

How a Colorado Couple Rehabbed an Abandoned Hacienda in the Yucatán Jungle

In 2011, Scott and Angela Damman purchased a property outside Mérida, Mexico, that had fallen into disrepair. But by reusing materials and turning to local resources, they created their dream home—and a successful design business.
Text by
Photos by
View 15 Photos

As soon as you drive out of the traffic of Mérida, Mexico, the lush jungle awaits. That’s what Angela and Scott Damman found when they bought a 22-acre hacienda in Telchac Pueblo, Yucatán, 33 miles northeast of the city. "When we first got to the gate…for as far as the eye could see in every direction, it was two to four meters high of small trees and weeds," says Scott of the surreal experience of starting a new life in the Mexican jungle. "The vines were growing inside this house from every direction. Lizards, snakes, and iguanas were living inside here—the jungle just overtook," adds Angela.

Join Dwell+ to Continue

Subscribe to Dwell+ to get everything you already love about Dwell, plus exclusive home tours, video features, how-to guides, access to the Dwell archive, and more. You can cancel at any time.

Try Dwell+ for FREE

Already a Dwell+ subscriber? Sign In

Published

Topics

RenovationsHome ToursLatin American HomesDwell Magazine