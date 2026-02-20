A Design Duo Just Listed Their Completely Overhauled L.A. Home for $2.2M
Location: 16727 Pineridge Drive, Granada Hills, California
Price: $2,200,000
Year Built: 1962
Renovation Date: 2023
Renovation Designer: Working Holiday
Footprint: 2,727 square feet (4 bedrooms, 3 baths)
Lot Size: 0.48 Acres
From the Agent: "This reimagined Granada Hills residence by Working Holiday Studio presents a master class in elevated modernism. A complete infrastructure overhaul includes new electrical and plumbing systems, HVAC, and a tankless water heater, while upgraded insulation and All Weather Architectural aluminum-clad double-pane windows ensure year-round comfort. New skylights draw natural light deep into the interior, illuminating walls finished in Portola limewash paint and Roman clay. Underfoot, the flooring shifts between warm Scandinavian oak hardwood and handmade brick. Outside, smart landscaping, lighting, and a new irrigation system frame thoughtfully curated planting. This is architecture as curation, a home stripped to its essence and rebuilt with uncompromising attention to craft, materiality, and the art of living well. Can be sold with furnishings (negotiable) and location assets."
Top photo by Neue Focus
16727 Pineridge Drive in Granada Hills, California, is currently listed for $2,200,000 by Courtney Poulos of ACME Real Estate.
