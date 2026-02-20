SubscribeSign In
A Design Duo Just Listed Their Completely Overhauled L.A. Home for $2.2M

The couple behind Working Holiday revamped the nondescript house from top to bottom with brick and oak floors, limewash and Roman clay walls, and a checkerboard-tiled bathroom.
Location: 16727 Pineridge Drive, Granada Hills, California

Price: $2,200,000

Year Built: 1962

Renovation Date: 2023

Renovation Designer: Working Holiday

Footprint: 2,727 square feet (4 bedrooms, 3 baths)

Lot Size: 0.48 Acres

From the Agent: "This reimagined Granada Hills residence by Working Holiday Studio presents a master class in elevated modernism. A complete infrastructure overhaul includes new electrical and plumbing systems, HVAC, and a tankless water heater, while upgraded insulation and All Weather Architectural aluminum-clad double-pane windows ensure year-round comfort. New skylights draw natural light deep into the interior, illuminating walls finished in Portola limewash paint and Roman clay. Underfoot, the flooring shifts between warm Scandinavian oak hardwood and handmade brick. Outside, smart landscaping, lighting, and a new irrigation system frame thoughtfully curated planting. This is architecture as curation, a home stripped to its essence and rebuilt with uncompromising attention to craft, materiality, and the art of living well. Can be sold with furnishings (negotiable) and location assets."

Read Dwell’s previous coverage of the renovation here.

The kitchen cabinets are imported from Denmark.

The walls are finished in Portola limewash paint and Roman clay.

Carlos Naude and Whitney Brown of Working Holiday renovated the property as their personal residence.

The couple swapped the home’s wooden railing for a custom one made of wrought iron.

Working Holiday also updated the home’s electrical system, HVAC, and windows.

The home features brick and Scandinavian oak flooring.

Top photo by Neue Focus

16727 Pineridge Drive in Granada Hills, California, is currently listed for $2,200,000 by Courtney Poulos of ACME Real Estate.

Will Allstetter
Will Allstetter is a writer, designer, and software engineer based in NYC. His work focuses on technology, art, and culture. You can find him online at willallstetter.com.

Real Estate

