A Design Duo Just Listed Their Completely Overhauled L.A. Home for $2.2M

Lot Size: 0.48 Acres

From the Agent: "This reimagined Granada Hills residence by Working Holiday Studio presents a master class in elevated modernism. A complete infrastructure overhaul includes new electrical and plumbing systems, HVAC, and a tankless water heater, while upgraded insulation and All Weather Architectural aluminum-clad double-pane windows ensure year-round comfort. New skylights draw natural light deep into the interior, illuminating walls finished in Portola limewash paint and Roman clay. Underfoot, the flooring shifts between warm Scandinavian oak hardwood and handmade brick. Outside, smart landscaping, lighting, and a new irrigation system frame thoughtfully curated planting. This is architecture as curation, a home stripped to its essence and rebuilt with uncompromising attention to craft, materiality, and the art of living well. Can be sold with furnishings (negotiable) and location assets."

Read Dwell’s previous coverage of the renovation here.