Talk About Forest Bathing—This Wooded Quebecois Retreat Is Packed With Spa-Like Amenities
Project Details:
Location: Québec, Canada
Architect: _naturehumaine / @_naturehumaine
Footprint: 1,296 square feet
Builder: Construction Espresso
Structural Engineer: Geniex
Cabinetry: À Hauteur d'homme
Photographer: Raphaël Thibodeau / @raphael_thibodeau
From the Architect: " Sélénite is a forest refuge focused on relaxation and well-being located in the Eastern Townships Quebec. The clients, a young self-builder couple, had wanted to work with architects for several years to realize their vision combining ecological architecture, wellness, and a unique resort experience.
"An important aspect of the project for the clients was the desire to offer a chalet for rent that is universally accessible. All clearances, equipment, and furniture have been designed to be passable and safe for as many people as possible.
"The clients themselves named the project in reference to the crystalline mineral, also called moonstone, which is believed to have soothing properties. It was determined early in the design process that the lodge would have a formally monochrome white appearance to reinforce the idea of sélénite and its restful quality. Both for symbolic reasons and topographical conditions, a square plan was adopted. This form made it possible to properly distribute the main programmatic needs in a more compact space while reinforcing the idea of balance and harmony."
"The home is 36-by-36 feet with a set of sloping roofs resembling two equal crystals inverted from a central axis. Moving away from the lodge we distinguish two twin prisms emerging from the surrounding bedrocks. A square skylight pierces each peak, accentuating the idea of balance and symmetry. The living room and the bathroom have taller ceilings with skylights while the attic was used to store several mechanical devices. Among these, we find a complete hydrotherapeutic circuit, including a steam bath, a sauna, a spa, a cold bath, and a salt room. A complete home automation system is also available to travelers, controlling overall lighting synchronized to the circadian rhythm and allowing to launch guided meditation sessions in any of the rooms.
"Keen on using healthy and local materials that would stand the test of time, the clients opted for hemp wool wall insulation, as an example. A faraday cage wrapping the house also blocks electromagnetic waves for people with electro-sensitivity. Interior finishing materials are all VOC-free while wood was favored for the cabinetry elements of the project. Designed by À hauteur d’Homme, the kitchen was ergonomically conceived for comfort, adaptability and inclusiveness.
"The exterior envelope, subtle and monochrome, is made up of wooden planks, large windows pane and a metal roof while all mechanical elements were judiciously painted white to reinforce the monochromatic concept of the project."
