Talk About Forest Bathing—This Wooded Quebecois Retreat Is Packed With Spa-Like Amenities

From the Architect: " Sélénite is a forest refuge focused on relaxation and well-being located in the Eastern Townships Quebec. The clients, a young self-builder couple, had wanted to work with architects for several years to realize their vision combining ecological architecture, wellness, and a unique resort experience.

"An important aspect of the project for the clients was the desire to offer a chalet for rent that is universally accessible. All clearances, equipment, and furniture have been designed to be passable and safe for as many people as possible.

"The clients themselves named the project in reference to the crystalline mineral, also called moonstone, which is believed to have soothing properties. It was determined early in the design process that the lodge would have a formally monochrome white appearance to reinforce the idea of sélénite and its restful quality. Both for symbolic reasons and topographical conditions, a square plan was adopted. This form made it possible to properly distribute the main programmatic needs in a more compact space while reinforcing the idea of balance and harmony."