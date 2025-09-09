What’s the Actual Difference Between Paint Finishes?
Years ago, during my first attempt at interior painting, I set out to create an accent wall in my home office. I recall wanting a shade that would spark creativity while evoking a sense of relaxation. So naturally, I went with a burnt orange (read: sarcasm). I liked the color well enough, but in hindsight, the paint job fell way short of my expectations. The shade didn’t exactly produce zen vibes, but it was the bland appearance of the result that was the most bothersome.
When I picked out the paint for my dreadful accent wall, I mainly obsessed over the color, squinting through closed eyes trying to imagine how the finished product would look. It would’ve helped if I took time to carefully take into account the differences between paint finishes before making my choice.
In an effort to help any other anxious painters from skipping this crucial step, we tapped interior designer Anu Jain of Atelier Oleana along with Farrow & Ball Brand Ambassador Patrick O’Donnell and managing director Gareth Hayfield to highlight the differences between paint finishes, when and where to apply them (or not) and why.
The easiest way to tell one finish from another
A quick side-by-side paint finish comparison will reveal differences in appearances—but that’s just the start. "You’ve got the aesthetic look but there’s also different levels of durability," Hayfield explains. "The difference is the amount of light being reflected back off that paint surface. For instance, 100 percent of the light that hits a mirror comes back off. With full gloss, it’s got 95 percent reflection so 95 percent of the light hitting it gets reflected."
Go flat or go matte
For an understated look with a soft, non-shiny finish, choose flat or matte. Either choice is optimal for low-traffic areas and concealing tiny dents but Hayfield says to bear in mind that matte finishes are more difficult to clean and more prone to damage.
"In a classic sense, the higher the sheen level was, the more durable a paint was but more recently over the years, that durability has been extended down into more and more matte paints," Hayfield adds. "With the launch of our dead flat paint finish—which has a very low sheen level at two percent —you can paint things like baseboards and doors where you wouldn’t have been able to do that previously."
Eggshell
Take matte and add some sheen and you’ll have eggshell. You can generally remove stains and scuffs with a damp cloth, making this subtle finish slightly easier to maintain than its less flashy counterpart—just enough to bounce a little light and give your walls, hallways, living room, or office spaces a soft glow.
"I wouldn’t generally recommend eggshell for use or wood and concrete floors or kitchen cabinets but with a flat eggshell (launching in September) we’re able to provide slight nuances in terms of performance," Hayfield says.
Satin
Smooth with a touch of gloss, satin is another easy-to-clean finish that adds a slight glimmer to your space. Add a coat to high-traffic areas like the kids’ room and common spaces like the kitchen where spills and stains can be removed with minimal effort.
Semigloss
On the shinier end of the spectrum, semigloss works best for bathrooms, cabinets, doors or any other surface subject to stains and moisture. But beware: all those surface flaws will be extremely visible. For instance, if you’re painting, semigloss will make dents, uneven textures, bumps, marks, or brush marks to show clearly.
Gloss and High-Gloss
Jain suggests this bold option for anyone who wants to add a bit of flair to smooth walls. "High gloss used to be reserved for trims, but we’re now seeing it in full rooms like entryways and dining rooms," she says. "People want the drama. Personally, I love high gloss for the ceilings because the way it reflects light can make a space feel really special."
What difference does a finish make?
"Different finishes can make a difference around how colors are perceived because of the amount of light bouncing back, especially on darker colors," Hayfield adds. "The higher the sheen level, the deeper and richer it can appear than it would in a matte. I wouldn't say a finish would necessarily break a color but if you want something to pop out using a different sheen or the same color can really make something stand out."
Keep in mind, though: The same sheen that makes a color pop may not hold up as well to fingerprints, and stains. Because they’re typically smooth and nonporous, semigloss, high gloss and satin finishes are easier to clean than matte finishes, which are more prone to damage.
O’Donnell believes that a successful finish application depends on the strength of the color and other accents in the room and the paint’s ability to blend into the backdrop. "Use strong colors more judiciously," he explains. "I always ask clients why they want to use that particular paint color. I ask about the color of the drapes, flooring, and whether they have rugs in [the room], lampshades, etc. There are so many elements within a room to consider."
Lastly he recommends choosing a paint color and finish after you’ve picked all your other major decorative accents. "Paint color [choice] should always come at the end when you've decided on all the high-priced objects that will go in the room like carpet, sofa, and flooring," O’Donnell explains. "It sounds counterintuitive, but in a way you shouldn’t really notice the paint. The color is what I call the glue for all the other elements in a room. It’s the cohesion bit that ties everything else together so always use a mood board when you're scheming to work out which colors bounce."
Where each finish shines (or not)
Can the right finish elevate a color—or ruin it? Not necessarily, says O’Donnell, but it does depend on light, texture, placement, and room function.
"Most people like the flat aesthetic for walls, but it’s actually really lovely when you mix it up with one color in different finishes because you get a beautiful shift in tonality," he adds. "You get more pigment undercurrents coming through in the sheen. You [can] create your own decorative detail based on the sheen level and light response."
Pick your paint—and make it personal
My unsightly paint job taught me a valuable lesson: don’t gloss over the paint finish selection. Choosing the incorrect paint finish could be what makes an otherwise unassuming ecru appear more eyesore-ish and less ethereal. In other words, paint finishes drastically alter the outcome, and the success of your project heavily depends on which type you choose.
"More people are opening up to experimenting with finishes," Jain adds. "[Lots of] clients are asking for limewash, which shows a lot of movement. Also, I’m seeing no-moisture low sheens in powder rooms. Finally, high gloss used to be reserved for trims, but we’re now seeing it in full rooms like entryways and dining rooms. People want the drama. Personally, I love high gloss for the ceilings because the way it reflects light can make a space feel really special."
In the end, originality is key, says O’Donnell. "Stop worrying about what your friends may think of your house and just do it because it's your home and you need to love it and live with it. Everyone, just be a bit more confident and do what the hell ever you want."

