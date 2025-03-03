SubscribeSign In
In London, a 19th-Century Gardener’s Cottage Springs Up for £1M

The former groundskeeper’s home has a large courtyard, tons of skylights, and freshly updated interiors.
Text by
Location: Castlebar Hill, Ealing, London, W5

Price: £1,000,000 (approximately $1,256,905 USD) 

Year Built: 1848

Renovation Dates: 2012-2019

Renovation Architect: Louise Friend

Footprint: 1,367 square feet (2 bedrooms, 1 bath)

From the Agent: "Perched on Castlebar Hill in Ealing, this former groundskeeper’s cottage turned two-bedroom detached house has been sensitively transformed by its current interior architect and architectural historian owners. Within easy reach are Pitshanger Park and Pitshanger Lane, an award-winning high street with a wonderful village feel and independent shops and restaurants."

A 45-foot-long annex (currently set up as an office and art studio) flanks the courtyard garden.

The main entrance leads into the kitchen from the courtyard. Bamboo flooring continues across the first floor.

Clematis and jasmine vines climb the courtyard’s built-in trellises.

The home has twelve skylights, including this one in an upstairs bedroom.

Will Allstetter
Will Allstetter is a writer, designer, and software engineer based in NYC. His work focuses on technology, art, and culture. You can find him online at willallstetter.com.

Real Estate

