In London, a 19th-Century Gardener’s Cottage Springs Up for £1M
Location: Castlebar Hill, Ealing, London, W5
Price: £1,000,000 (approximately $1,256,905 USD)
Year Built: 1848
Renovation Dates: 2012-2019
Renovation Architect: Louise Friend
Footprint: 1,367 square feet (2 bedrooms, 1 bath)
From the Agent: "Perched on Castlebar Hill in Ealing, this former groundskeeper’s cottage turned two-bedroom detached house has been sensitively transformed by its current interior architect and architectural historian owners. Within easy reach are Pitshanger Park and Pitshanger Lane, an award-winning high street with a wonderful village feel and independent shops and restaurants."
This home in Castlebar Hill, London, W5 is currently listed for £1,000,000 by The Modern House.
Published
TopicsReal Estate
Get the Real Estate Newsletter
From midcentury classics to the best contemporary spaces for sale, see the latest listings for modern homes on the market around the world.