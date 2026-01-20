SubscribeSign In
In Seattle, a Home in a Former Grocery Store Hits the Market for $1M

The 1920s mom-and-pop shop now has multiple balconies, floor-to-ceiling windows, and a full stock of fresh finishes.

Location: 112 18th Avenue Seattle, Washington

Price: $992,500

Year Built: 1922

Renovation Date: 2005, 2015

2005 Renovation Architect: Jay Lazerwitz

2015 Interior Design: Lee Edwards

Footprint: 1,880 square feet (3 bedrooms, 2.75 baths)

Lot Size: 0.04 Acres

From the Agent: "Once a neighborhood grocery, this Central District landmark has been fully reimagined for modern living. Rustic details—reclaimed wood, polished concrete, and restored storefront windows—blend seamlessly with smart features, air-conditioning, and updated systems. The chef’s kitchen includes butcher-block counters, pro appliances and open shelving. With three bedrooms and two-and-three-quarter baths, the home’s highlight is the top-floor retreat where doors open to sweeping views. Multiple decks, including one on the rooftop, extend living outdoors and capture sunsets. Historic gems like this are hard to find!"

&nbsp;The ’20s building was originally owned by Mr. and Mrs. Humphreys, and it was the only Black-owned butcher and grocery store in the area.

A functioning fireplace warms the kitchen and living area.

A lofted bed hangs above the office, just off the kitchen/living room.

NanaWall glass doors open to a balcony and views of the Olympic mountains and Seattle skyline.

The home is centrally located, blocks from downtown.

112 18th Avenue in Seattle, Washington, is currently listed for $992,500 by Adam Heaterof  Windermere Real Estate/Luxury Portfolio International.

Will Allstetter
Will Allstetter is a writer, designer, and software engineer based in NYC. His work focuses on technology, art, and culture. You can find him online at willallstetter.com.

Real Estate

