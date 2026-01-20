In Seattle, a Home in a Former Grocery Store Hits the Market for $1M

Footprint: 1,880 square feet (3 bedrooms, 2.75 baths)

Lot Size: 0.04 Acres

From the Agent: "Once a neighborhood grocery, this Central District landmark has been fully reimagined for modern living. Rustic details—reclaimed wood, polished concrete, and restored storefront windows—blend seamlessly with smart features, air-conditioning, and updated systems. The chef’s kitchen includes butcher-block counters, pro appliances and open shelving. With three bedrooms and two-and-three-quarter baths, the home’s highlight is the top-floor retreat where doors open to sweeping views. Multiple decks, including one on the rooftop, extend living outdoors and capture sunsets. Historic gems like this are hard to find!"