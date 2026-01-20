In Seattle, a Home in a Former Grocery Store Hits the Market for $1M
Location: 112 18th Avenue Seattle, Washington
Price: $992,500
Year Built: 1922
Renovation Date: 2005, 2015
2005 Renovation Architect: Jay Lazerwitz
2015 Interior Design: Lee Edwards
Footprint: 1,880 square feet (3 bedrooms, 2.75 baths)
Lot Size: 0.04 Acres
From the Agent: "Once a neighborhood grocery, this Central District landmark has been fully reimagined for modern living. Rustic details—reclaimed wood, polished concrete, and restored storefront windows—blend seamlessly with smart features, air-conditioning, and updated systems. The chef’s kitchen includes butcher-block counters, pro appliances and open shelving. With three bedrooms and two-and-three-quarter baths, the home’s highlight is the top-floor retreat where doors open to sweeping views. Multiple decks, including one on the rooftop, extend living outdoors and capture sunsets. Historic gems like this are hard to find!"
112 18th Avenue in Seattle, Washington, is currently listed for $992,500 by Adam Heaterof Windermere Real Estate/Luxury Portfolio International.
