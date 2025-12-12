SubscribeSign In
The Family That Redesigned a Brooklyn Town House to Feel Like Their Favorite FilmsView 19 Photos
Dwell+ Exclusive

The Family That Redesigned a Brooklyn Town House to Feel Like Their Favorite Films

The Greenpoint home—which includes a third-level rental—combines warm woods and atmospheric lighting to reflect the cinematic moods of “Her” and “After Yang.”
Text by
View 19 Photos

After 15 years in Greenpoint, filmmaker Jennifer Suhr and Michael Curtes, a digital product designer, knew their family of four had outgrown their rental. They were seeking something rare in New York: more space, flexibility, and a layout that could evolve as their children grew. When they found a 3,000-square-foot, three-unit town house in their much-loved neighborhood, they saw the potential for a home that could shift and adapt alongside them.

Try Dwell+ to Continue

Subscribe to Dwell+ to get unlimited access to the very best of Dwell, including a steady stream of subscriber exclusives, ad-free browsing, and more.

Subscribe to Dwell+

You can cancel at any time. Already a Dwell+ subscriber? Sign In

Published

Topics

RenovationsHome ToursDwell+ Exclusive