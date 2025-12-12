The Family That Redesigned a Brooklyn Town House to Feel Like Their Favorite Films

After 15 years in Greenpoint, filmmaker Jennifer Suhr and Michael Curtes, a digital product designer, knew their family of four had outgrown their rental. They were seeking something rare in New York: more space, flexibility, and a layout that could evolve as their children grew. When they found a 3,000-square-foot, three-unit town house in their much-loved neighborhood, they saw the potential for a home that could shift and adapt alongside them.