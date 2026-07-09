Bernard Maybeck’s First Home in This Bay Area Enclave Just Hit the Market for $13M
Location: 126 Winding Way, Ross, California
Price: $12,950,000
Original Architect: Bernard Maybeck
Original Year Built: 1905
Renovation Designer: Miranda Abrams
Renovation Year: 2012
Footprint: 5,508 Square Feet (5 Bed, 4.5 Bath)
Lot Size: 1.24 Acres
From the Agent: "This Bernard Maybeck Estate, built in 1906 and restored and expanded in 2012, presents a generational opportunity for the most discerning buyer. The home—known as Grayoaks—features a luxurious primary suite with its own spa bathroom, four bedrooms and three bathrooms on the main level, and another full auxiliary suite. The living level features a living room with restored paneling, a woodburning fireplace, and two sets of Dutch doors that open to the yard and deck, offering expansive Ross Valley views. The kitchen is at center of the home, beautifully outfitted with a 10-foot Carrara island and a gracious family room. This home feels secluded, yet it’s a one-minute drive to the center of town. The estate grounds feature a pool, spa, stone fireplace, terraced garden beds, and areas to roam and explore until the last rays of the sun set over Bald Hill in the distance."
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126 Winding Way in Ross, California, is currently listed for $12,950,000 by Margot Rose Edde and David Cohen at City Real Estate.
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TopicsReal Estate
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