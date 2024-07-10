The Supreme Court Allows Cities to Enforce Camping Bans

In June, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled on Grants Pass v. Johnson: In a 6–3 decision, the nation’s highest court allowed cities to enforce camping bans, effectively allowing local governments to fine or jail unhoused residents.



According to Harvard Law Today, the case originated when a group of unhoused residents in Grants Pass, Oregon, sued the city over ordinances that punish those sleeping in public spaces. "Because sleep is a physical need, and because Grants Pass has no public shelters for homeless people, the plaintiffs argued, its laws punish their mere existence in the municipality," reads the story.

The Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals agreed, under the premise that such anti-homeless laws where there are no shelters offered violate the constitution’s eighth amendment prohibition of "cruel and unusual punishment." But the Supreme Court disagreed. "The Constitution’s Eighth Amendment serves many important functions, but it does not authorize federal judges to wrest those rights and responsibilities from the American people and in their place dictate this Nation’s homelessness policy," reads the decision penned by Justice Neil Gorsuch.