Need a Traditional Japanese Tearoom? This $2.3M Frankfurt Apartment Has One

Set in a 19th-century Westend building, the flat is a minimalist oasis with shoji screens, tatami floors, and soothing neutral tones.
Text by
Location: Westend, Frankfurt, Germany

Price: €1,950,000 (approximately $2,282,865 USD)

Year Built: 1900

Footprint: 2,153 square feet (6 rooms, 2 baths)

From the Agent: "The completely renovated Grand Etage is located in a classic old building of the Wilhelminian period in one of the most sought-after locations of the southern Westend. It extends over the entire first floor of the house with beautiful views into the picturesque courtyard with old, magnificent trees. The floor plan is characterized by large, light-flooded, loft-like rooms and extra-high ceilings—the perfect environment for art and design lovers. The quiet downtown location with ideal infrastructure offers numerous shopping opportunities, leisure activities, and many restaurants and cafes in the immediate vicinity."

The apartment has a Japanese-style tea room with tatami and shoji screens.

The ceilings reach nearly 12 feet high.

The stucco in the living and dining area is original to the home.

Local design firm RS Schnitzer updated the bathroom.

In total, five units are housed in the building.

Will Allstetter
Will Allstetter is a writer, designer, and software engineer based in NYC. His work focuses on technology, art, and culture. You can find him online at willallstetter.com.

Published

Topics

Real Estate

