Need a Traditional Japanese Tearoom? This $2.3M Frankfurt Apartment Has One
Location: Westend, Frankfurt, Germany
Price: €1,950,000 (approximately $2,282,865 USD)
Year Built: 1900
Footprint: 2,153 square feet (6 rooms, 2 baths)
From the Agent: "The completely renovated Grand Etage is located in a classic old building of the Wilhelminian period in one of the most sought-after locations of the southern Westend. It extends over the entire first floor of the house with beautiful views into the picturesque courtyard with old, magnificent trees. The floor plan is characterized by large, light-flooded, loft-like rooms and extra-high ceilings—the perfect environment for art and design lovers. The quiet downtown location with ideal infrastructure offers numerous shopping opportunities, leisure activities, and many restaurants and cafes in the immediate vicinity."
The Grand Etage Arndtstrasse apartment in Frankfurt, Germany, is listed for €1,950,000 by Valerie Schroeter of Fantastic Frank.
