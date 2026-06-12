It’s an ADU, Their Family Home, and a... Coffee Shop?
Sydney Wayser and Isaac Watters didn’t realize that what they wanted out of their Los Angeles address would also make a great café. Or that it would go viral.
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One of Los Angeles’s newest coffee shops isn’t short on five-star reviews. There’s one from Jeff (just Jeff): "The service was quick and friendly, coffee and pastries were delicious, and ambiance was amazing. Street parking wasn’t too hard to find." Oscar Mendoza, another fan, works through their emotions like a proud parent of their graduating child: "Cutest best kept secret that's not so secret anymore. They've been open two weeks and there are already lines out the door!"
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Duncan Nielsen
Design News Editor
Duncan Nielsen is Dwell’s design news editor. His coverage includes everything from Frank Lloyd Wright–inspired sneakers to ADU legislation. Share tips or ideas at duncan at dwell dot com.
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