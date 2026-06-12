It’s an ADU, Their Family Home, and a... Coffee Shop?

One of Los Angeles’s newest coffee shops isn’t short on five-star reviews. There’s one from Jeff (just Jeff): "The service was quick and friendly, coffee and pastries were delicious, and ambiance was amazing. Street parking wasn’t too hard to find." Oscar Mendoza, another fan, works through their emotions like a proud parent of their graduating child: "Cutest best kept secret that's not so secret anymore. They've been open two weeks and there are already lines out the door!"