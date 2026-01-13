This Coastal Home in South Korea Is All About the Sea
In Goseong, architect Wook Choi and artist Jinnie Seo build a different kind of beach house with geometric volumes tied together by terraces.

Traveling north beyond the surf towns that line Korea’s East Sea, the noise of tourists gradually fades, giving way to a quiet shoreline. The sea feels almost still here in Goseong County, located at the northernmost edge of Gangwon Province, where the coast meets the DMZ.
