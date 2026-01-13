SubscribeSign In
This Coastal Home in South Korea Is All About the SeaView 13 Photos
This Coastal Home in South Korea Is All About the Sea

In Goseong, architect Wook Choi and artist Jinnie Seo build a different kind of beach house with geometric volumes tied together by terraces.
View 13 Photos

Traveling north beyond the surf towns that line Korea’s East Sea, the noise of tourists gradually fades, giving way to a quiet shoreline. The sea feels almost still here in Goseong County, located at the northernmost edge of Gangwon Province, where the coast meets the DMZ.

Beach HousesHome ToursVacation HomesDwell+ Exclusive