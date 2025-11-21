Salt Lake City’s Landmark Gore House Is on the Market for $2.2M
Location: 2777 E Comanche Drive, Salt Lake City, Utah
Price: $2,250,000
Year Built: 1956
Architect: Eduard Dreier
Renovation Date: 2025
Renovation Designer: Tally Stevens
Footprint: 4,038 square feet (4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths)
Lot Size: 0.39 Acres
From the Agent: "Here’s your fleeting chance to own one of Utah’s architectural landmarks, the Eduard Dreier Gore House, fully restored in 2025 with interiors by Tally Stevens. This midcentury-modern residence stands as both homage and evolution. Every line and contour honors Dreier’s original vision while introducing refined, modern finishes throughout. Thermador appliances, custom designer lighting, and carefully curated finishes reflect a devotion to both form and function. Smart home integrations include Nest thermostats, a Nest doorbell and cameras, a Sonos home audio system, and EV charging, offer modern ease without disturbing the home’s timeless nature. The Gore House is one of Salt Lake City’s most unforgettable homes—instantly recognizable, eternally admired."
2777 East Comanche Drive in Salt Lake City, Utah, is currently listed for $2,250,000 by Mony Ty of Summit Sotheby's International Realty.
