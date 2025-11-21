SubscribeSign In
Salt Lake City’s Landmark Gore House Is on the Market for $2.2M

Designed by Swiss architect Eduard Dreier, the updated 1956 home has an original tulip-style carport, floor-to-ceiling windows, and a bright-red front door.
Location: 2777 E Comanche Drive, Salt Lake City, Utah

Price: $2,250,000

Year Built: 1956

Architect: Eduard Dreier

Renovation Date: 2025

Renovation Designer: Tally Stevens

Footprint: 4,038 square feet (4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths)

Lot Size: 0.39 Acres

From the Agent: "Here’s your fleeting chance to own one of Utah’s architectural landmarks, the Eduard Dreier Gore House, fully restored in 2025 with interiors by Tally Stevens. This midcentury-modern residence stands as both homage and evolution. Every line and contour honors Dreier’s original vision while introducing refined, modern finishes throughout. Thermador appliances, custom designer lighting, and carefully curated finishes reflect a devotion to both form and function. Smart home integrations include Nest thermostats, a Nest doorbell and cameras, a Sonos home audio system, and EV charging, offer modern ease without disturbing the home’s timeless nature. The Gore House is one of Salt Lake City’s most unforgettable homes—instantly recognizable, eternally admired."

The living room is wrapped in floor-to-ceiling windows.

The interiors are finished with quartzite, marble, travertine, and terrazzo.

A recent update introduced Nest thermostats, a Nest doorbell and cameras, a Sonos home audio system, and an EV charging system.

One of the home’s most distinctive features is a rounded, tulip-shaped carport.

2777 East Comanche Drive in Salt Lake City, Utah, is currently listed for $2,250,000 by Mony Ty of Summit Sotheby's International Realty. 

Will Allstetter
Will Allstetter is a writer, designer, and software engineer based in NYC. His work focuses on technology, art, and culture. You can find him online at willallstetter.com.

