The Island Home of a Famed Pacific Northwest Architect Surfaces for $2.8M

Lot Size: 10 Acres

From the Agent: "This stunning modern design is set on 10 acres on idyllic Orcas Island in Washington State. It was the personal residence and design of prominent and influential Pacific Northwest architect, Gordon Walker, who cofounded Olson Walker Architects (now the internationally acclaimed Olson Kundig). This project masterfully blends innovative architecture with the natural environment. The home’s most striking features include a linear layout that is elevated from the forest floor, creating a sense of lightness and minimizing its footprint. An exposed, raw steel moment frame provides both structural integrity and a bold aesthetic, while minimally expressed construction detailing ensures the focus remains on the clean lines and harmonious forms of the building. A floating footbridge delivers you to the door of this two-bedroom/two-bath home. Large windows and thoughtful placement ensure natural light floods the space, and carefully framed views connect the interior to the landscape. From the bedrooms, residents enjoy serene vistas of forests and meadow, while the living space offers panoramic water views of Judd Cove and Mount Constitution beyond."