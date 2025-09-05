SubscribeSign In
The Island Home of a Famed Pacific Northwest Architect Surfaces for $2.8M

Gordon Walker designed his Orcas Island home for aging in place with a single-story layout, floor-to-ceiling windows, solar power, and stunning ocean views.
Text by
Location: 271 Blanc Road, Eastsound, Orcas Island, Washington

Price: $2,800,000

Year Built: 2007

Architect: Gordon Walker

Builder: David Shore

Renovation Date: 2023

Renovation Architect: Colin Walker

Renovation Builder: Dowbuilt Partners/Craftsmen

Footprint: 1,670 square feet (2 bedrooms, 2 baths)

Lot Size: 10 Acres

From the Agent: "This stunning modern design is set on 10 acres on idyllic Orcas Island in Washington State. It was the personal residence and design of prominent and influential Pacific Northwest architect, Gordon Walker, who cofounded Olson Walker Architects (now the internationally acclaimed Olson Kundig). This project masterfully blends innovative architecture with the natural environment. The home’s most striking features include a linear layout that is elevated from the forest floor, creating a sense of lightness and minimizing its footprint. An exposed, raw steel moment frame provides both structural integrity and a bold aesthetic, while minimally expressed construction detailing ensures the focus remains on the clean lines and harmonious forms of the building. A floating footbridge delivers you to the door of this two-bedroom/two-bath home. Large windows and thoughtful placement ensure natural light floods the space, and carefully framed views connect the interior to the landscape. From the bedrooms, residents enjoy serene vistas of forests and meadow, while the living space offers panoramic water views of Judd Cove and Mount Constitution beyond."

Celebrated Pacific Northwest architect Gordon Walker designed this&nbsp;home a a place to retire.

Published in 2019, the book Gordon Walker: A Poetic Architecture detailed the course of the architect’s prolific career.

Colin Walker, Gordon’s son, undertook the 2023 renovation.

The remote home is equipped with solar and backup battery power.

The entirety of the home’s south-facing exposure is clad in floor-to-ceiling windows that bring in copious amounts of sunlight.

Will Allstetter
Will Allstetter is a writer, designer, and software engineer based in NYC. His work focuses on technology, art, and culture. You can find him online at willallstetter.com.

