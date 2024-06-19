Go-Box Makes Super-Portable Tiny Homes Inspired by #VanLife

Welcome to Tiny Home Profiles, an interview series with people pushing the limits of living small. From space-saving hacks to flexible floor plans, here’s what they say makes for the best tiny homes on the planet. Know of a builder we should talk to? Reach out. When Julien Roussin Coté was growing up, he'd leave his home in Quebec, Canada, for surfing road trips along the coast of Maine and New Hampshire, watching through a moving window as the view turned from city to trees and then ocean. That sense of adventure never left him, and as an adult, he became part of the #vanlife movement, where he found a tight-knit community of people who travel full-time in search of a slower and more nature-based routine. While on the road, he met his partner, Carolina Krupa, a fellow vanlifer. "For the past 10 years, we’ve been running one of the largest #vanlife communities called Go-Van," Coté says. "Go-Box is simply the logical extension of our project."

Go-Box offers prefab structures in four sizes ranging from a small unit equipped for remote work to a long rectangle complete with a private bathroom and kitchenette. The couple think of the Go-Box units as extensions of a van, where someone on the road could use one as a destination that expands their living space. Below, Coté shares how Go-Box is a natural fit for adventurous types who seek a few extra creature comforts from time to time.

What qualities make your tiny home stand apart from the rest? The Go-Box isn't on wheels, but it still has a nomadic feel thanks to a steel frame and jacks that can be easily portable from one place to another with a trailer. You can either implement it as is, on screw piles, or on a slab. In order to move it, you just need to jack it up, load it on a trailer, and you’re off to your next destination!

There are four different types of Go-Boxes, but each one prioritizes getting outside and enjoying nature.

A pull-out bed is surrounded by views of the outdoors.

What’s the most exciting project you’ve realized to date? The most exciting project we’ve built so far is Cécile Lodge located in Lac-Mégantic in Quebec, which is not far from Maine. This project is off-grid but has a well and septic system. It’s nested in the woods and has an amazing view of the mountains. Our client is just starting to put together a beautiful ski-in ski-out and bike-in bike-out resort for adventure lovers. Go-Boxes suited their needs, as they wanted a small space that invites nature in, and Go-Boxes have huge floor-to-ceiling windows. The owners’ Go-Box is like Tetris, with built-in furniture that’s all movable. The couple has two kids, and at night, the living area transforms itself into a big bedroom.

A seating area can be pushed to the side to make room for a pull-out bed.

A small kitchenette can be installed between the living area and bathroom, with a small stove and sink.

What does your base model cost and what does that pricing include? The base model is the office pod, which is priced at $40,000 CAD, plus taxes, and comes finished. The interior is made of either Russian ply or pine, while the outside is made of steel, which doesn’t require very much maintenance. The terrace can either be cedar or pine. The smallest unit is 10 by 14 feet. The terrace is four feet, leaving a 10-by-10-foot square inside for either two desks or a Murphy bed for guests. Lastly, clients can add a heat pump for heating and air conditioning, a heated floor, and additional windows.

A "deluxe" Go-Box comes with a desk, living space, and kitchenette with a pull-out bed.

The Go-Boxes are insulated, but come with a wood-burning fireplace.

What aspects of the design can a client customize? Our clients can customize the layout within the dimensions that we offer: 10 by 14, 20, 24, and 26 feet. The outdoor finishes of the Go-Box could also be made to match an existing house.

The desk can be lowered to create more room to move through the bunkie throughout the day.

A bathroom has a mounted vanity and toilet to maximize space.

Where are your tiny homes currently available? Our factory is located in the eastern townships of Quebec, an hour drive from Montreal. The projects we have implemented are all in Quebec for now, but it’s very easy to transport our units as they are not considered oversized once they’re on the road.

The Go-Boxes can be outfitted with heated floors at an additional cost, if a client knows they'll be living in colder weather.

Are there plans to expand to different parts of the country, or world? We just did our first show in Ontario and the response was amazing! We're also talking to campgrounds and resorts on the East Coast, since we’re very close to the border of New Hampshire and Maine.

The exterior is made of durable sheet metal with wood as an accent.

How long can a client expect the process to take after they put down a deposit? Once we have a deposit on a project, it takes between eight to twelve weeks before a Go-Box is ready. But it really depends on the type of project and how custom it is.

Whether the Go-Box is used for occasional glamping trips or a full-time nomadic lifestyle, it was made to be reliable and flexible.