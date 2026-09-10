For $1.5M, This Beautifully Restored Los Angeles Midcentury Is a Post-and-Beam Dream

From the Listing: "This 1955 post-and-beam home by architect Ragnvaldur Johnsen sits on a quiet hillside surrounded by native flora and palm trees, with walls of glass, panoramic vistas, and a natural setting of coastal oaks on the neighboring parcel, which is also included in the sale. A striking example of midcentury architecture, the residence has been rigorously restored. The kitchen has been completely updated with a butcher block top, stainless steel appliances, and capacious storage. A lower-level studio has a bathroom and laundry, and flexible space for guests, entertainment, or work. Decks extend the living space outside, and an elevated patio and sauna take in lush foliage and mountains beyond."