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Three Frank Lloyd Wright Followers Designed This $1.1M Ohio Midcentury With an “Ivory Tower”View 16 Photos

Three Frank Lloyd Wright Followers Designed This $1.1M Ohio Midcentury With an “Ivory Tower”

Restored after years of neglect, Glenbrow sits at the edge of a wooded ravine, with a Zen garden, site-sourced stone walls, and a four-story structure awaiting completion.
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Location:  7495 E Broad Street, Blacklick, Ohio

Price: $1,099,000

Year Built: 1940

Tower Built: 1964

Architects: Tony Smith, Ted van Fossen, Laurence Cuneo

Last Renovated: 2017

Renovation Architect: Joe Kuspan

Home Footprint: 2,854 Square Feet (3 Beds, 3 Baths) 

Tower Footprint: 850 Square Feet

Lot Size: 2.5 Acres

From the Agent: "Glenbrow is a two-and-a-half-acre estate built in 1940 as the vision of three architects tied to Frank Lloyd Wright: Tony Smith, Ted van Fossen, and Laurence Cuneo. Drawing on Wright’s principles of organic architecture, the home is closely tied to its natural setting, with stone quarried on-site used in fireplaces and accent walls throughout. The landscape becomes an extension of the architecture, with views of a wooded ravine and meandering stream that shift with the seasons. French doors open the interiors to a series of patios, creating an easy flow between indoors and out, with plenty of space for alfresco dining, including one area with a wood-fired oven. The high-performance kitchen features soapstone counters, a coffee bar, and extensive built-ins, and it opens to a large dining room with views of the scenery. In the living room, a restored built-in sofa and table made of old-growth cypress sit alongside a woodburning fireplace and a cozy niche for work or creative projects. An open-concept primary suite offers views of the Zen garden and ravine. Also on the property is a four-story ‘Ivory Tower,’ designed in 1964 by Ted van Fossen. Partially restored, it remains one of the property’s most distinctive features, ready for the next owner to furnish. For those who appreciate architecture, Glenbrow is an opportunity to own a piece of Central Ohio’s modernist legacy."

Tony Smith, Ted van Fossen, and Laurence Cuneo met in 1937 at the New Bauhaus in Chicago, then headed by László Moholy-Nagy. After the school closed, Smith and Cuneo joined Frank Lloyd Wright’s Taliesin Fellowship; in 1939, van Fossen received a commission to design and build a house for Rob and Mary Gunning, a young couple with a wooded lot on the edge of a ravine. The trio applied Wright’s principles of organic design to the residence, which they named Glenbrow.&nbsp;

Tony Smith, Ted van Fossen, and Laurence Cuneo met in 1937 at the New Bauhaus in Chicago, then headed by László Moholy-Nagy. After the school closed, Smith and Cuneo joined Frank Lloyd Wright’s Taliesin Fellowship; in 1939, van Fossen received a commission to design and build a house for Rob and Mary Gunning, a young couple with a wooded lot on the edge of a ravine. The trio applied Wright’s principles of organic design to the residence, which they named Glenbrow. 

Three Frank Lloyd Wright Followers Designed This $1.1M Ohio Midcentury With an “Ivory Tower” - Photo 2 of 15 -

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The living room features a restored built-in sofa and table made of old-growth cypress, a functional stone woodburning fireplace, and a corner work niche. Original cypress window and clerestory frames were restored with new low-e insulating glass, while custom birch and cypress built-ins serve as storage, shelving, and an AV console.&nbsp;

The living room features a restored built-in sofa and table made of old-growth cypress, a functional stone woodburning fireplace, and a corner work niche. Original cypress window and clerestory frames were restored with new low-e insulating glass, while custom birch and cypress built-ins serve as storage, shelving, and an AV console. 

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The kitchen features soapstone countertops, a custom coffee bar, and an eat-in peninsula with reclaimed cypress boards and cypress veneer doors and drawers. New clerestory windows bring in light while maintaining privacy, and restored counter-height windows look out to the garden. Appliances include a vintage Viking range with grill, Viking warming drawer, and Fisher & Paykel counter-depth refrigerator.

Photo by Joe Kuspan
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The dining room has a skylight, a soapstone serving counter, restored French doors, and a new Marvin casement window. A concealed removable wall panel allows large furniture to be moved in and out.&nbsp;

The dining room has a skylight, a soapstone serving counter, restored French doors, and a new Marvin casement window. A concealed removable wall panel allows large furniture to be moved in and out. 

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The "Point" bedroom faces south over the ravine and includes a decorative stone fireplace, a bed platform, and a skylight. The original doors have also been restored.&nbsp;

The "Point" bedroom faces south over the ravine and includes a decorative stone fireplace, a bed platform, and a skylight. The original doors have also been restored. 

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The primary suite has an open bedroom-and-bath layout with views of the ravine and Zen garden. Features include an air-jet tub, a glass-block shower wall, carved granite sinks, custom birch veneer cabinetry, and a walk-in closet/laundry room with an Electrolux washer and dryer.&nbsp;

The primary suite has an open bedroom-and-bath layout with views of the ravine and Zen garden. Features include an air-jet tub, a glass-block shower wall, carved granite sinks, custom birch veneer cabinetry, and a walk-in closet/laundry room with an Electrolux washer and dryer. 

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A view of the Zen garden.

A view of the Zen garden.

Three Frank Lloyd Wright Followers Designed This $1.1M Ohio Midcentury With an “Ivory Tower” - Photo 13 of 15 -
According to renovation architect Joe Kuspan, the restoration was designed to unify decades of exterior modifications while allowing old and new elements to remain distinct inside. The material palette follows the home’s 1940 design language of plywood, one-by-two pine trim, colored concrete floors, cypress, and stone.

According to renovation architect Joe Kuspan, the restoration was designed to unify decades of exterior modifications while allowing old and new elements to remain distinct inside. The material palette follows the home’s 1940 design language of plywood, one-by-two pine trim, colored concrete floors, cypress, and stone.

The four-story "Ivory Tower" overlooking the property was built in 1964 as a writer’s office, guesthouse, and workroom. The 845-square-foot structure retains its original colored-glass windows and includes a roughly 250-square-foot roof terrace. Connected to the carport and attached studio, it has a new roof, windows, doors, and interior framing, leaving the interior design for the next owner to complete.&nbsp;

The four-story "Ivory Tower" overlooking the property was built in 1964 as a writer’s office, guesthouse, and workroom. The 845-square-foot structure retains its original colored-glass windows and includes a roughly 250-square-foot roof terrace. Connected to the carport and attached studio, it has a new roof, windows, doors, and interior framing, leaving the interior design for the next owner to complete. 

7495 E Broad Street, Blacklick, Ohio, is currently listed for $1,099,000 by Jan Kanas of Street Sotheby's International.

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