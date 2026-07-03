Three Frank Lloyd Wright Followers Designed This $1.1M Ohio Midcentury With an “Ivory Tower”
Location: 7495 E Broad Street, Blacklick, Ohio
Price: $1,099,000
Year Built: 1940
Tower Built: 1964
Architects: Tony Smith, Ted van Fossen, Laurence Cuneo
Last Renovated: 2017
Renovation Architect: Joe Kuspan
Home Footprint: 2,854 Square Feet (3 Beds, 3 Baths)
Tower Footprint: 850 Square Feet
Lot Size: 2.5 Acres
From the Agent: "Glenbrow is a two-and-a-half-acre estate built in 1940 as the vision of three architects tied to Frank Lloyd Wright: Tony Smith, Ted van Fossen, and Laurence Cuneo. Drawing on Wright’s principles of organic architecture, the home is closely tied to its natural setting, with stone quarried on-site used in fireplaces and accent walls throughout. The landscape becomes an extension of the architecture, with views of a wooded ravine and meandering stream that shift with the seasons. French doors open the interiors to a series of patios, creating an easy flow between indoors and out, with plenty of space for alfresco dining, including one area with a wood-fired oven. The high-performance kitchen features soapstone counters, a coffee bar, and extensive built-ins, and it opens to a large dining room with views of the scenery. In the living room, a restored built-in sofa and table made of old-growth cypress sit alongside a woodburning fireplace and a cozy niche for work or creative projects. An open-concept primary suite offers views of the Zen garden and ravine. Also on the property is a four-story ‘Ivory Tower,’ designed in 1964 by Ted van Fossen. Partially restored, it remains one of the property’s most distinctive features, ready for the next owner to furnish. For those who appreciate architecture, Glenbrow is an opportunity to own a piece of Central Ohio’s modernist legacy."
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The kitchen features soapstone countertops, a custom coffee bar, and an eat-in peninsula with reclaimed cypress boards and cypress veneer doors and drawers. New clerestory windows bring in light while maintaining privacy, and restored counter-height windows look out to the garden. Appliances include a vintage Viking range with grill, Viking warming drawer, and Fisher & Paykel counter-depth refrigerator.Photo by Joe Kuspan
7495 E Broad Street, Blacklick, Ohio, is currently listed for $1,099,000 by Jan Kanas of Street Sotheby's International.
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