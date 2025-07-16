There’s a Boulder in the Kitchen of This $2.2M Cliffside Costa Rica Home

From the Agent: "Perched above the popular beach of Playas del Coco, this award-winning residence, locally celebrated as ‘The Glass House,’ is a one-of-a-kind fusion of natural beauty and contemporary design in Costa Rica. Set on a dramatic hillside, this unique home is anchored into a massive rock formation, a defining feature of its architecture. What could have been a design challenge, a towering rock face, was transformed into a stunning focal point. Today, it supports key structural elements and flows naturally into the living space, seamlessly blurring the lines between architecture and nature. The result is a masterpiece that feels at once open, light, and deeply rooted in its environment. Glass walls and sliding panels open to panoramic views of the bay on one side and a lush, protected forest on the other, creating a visual corridor between ocean and jungle. Whether you’re captivated by contemporary architecture, enchanted by the idea of living among nature, or searching for a unique luxury retreat with timeless appeal, this Playas del Coco property offers a rare opportunity to own a landmark residence."