There’s a Boulder in the Kitchen of This $2.2M Cliffside Costa Rica Home

The glass-encased house frames views of its rocky site, the surrounding jungle, and the nearby ocean at Playas del Coco.
Location: Playas del Coco, Costa Rica

Price: $2,200,000

Year Built: 2004

Footprint: 3,767 square feet (5 bedrooms, 5.5 baths)

Architect: Premio Maranta

Lot Size: 0.86 Acres

From the Agent: "Perched above the popular beach of Playas del Coco, this award-winning residence, locally celebrated as ‘The Glass House,’ is a one-of-a-kind fusion of natural beauty and contemporary design in Costa Rica. Set on a dramatic hillside, this unique home is anchored into a massive rock formation, a defining feature of its architecture. What could have been a design challenge, a towering rock face, was transformed into a stunning focal point. Today, it supports key structural elements and flows naturally into the living space, seamlessly blurring the lines between architecture and nature. The result is a masterpiece that feels at once open, light, and deeply rooted in its environment. Glass walls and sliding panels open to panoramic views of the bay on one side and a lush, protected forest on the other, creating a visual corridor between ocean and jungle. Whether you’re captivated by contemporary architecture, enchanted by the idea of living among nature, or searching for a unique luxury retreat with timeless appeal, this Playas del Coco property offers a rare opportunity to own a landmark residence."

The home was designed by landscape architect Premio Maranta, who integrated the home into its site with operable glass walls and natural stone.

The hillside boulder supporting the home can be seen in the kitchen, where it peeks out from beneath the sink.

The two lower-level bedrooms have their own private entrances.

The polished concrete floors continue outside.

The Glass House in Playas del Coco, Costa Rica, is currently listed for $2,200,000 by Virginia Pastor of Christie's International Real Estate.

Will Allstetter
Will Allstetter is a writer, designer, and software engineer based in NYC. His work focuses on technology, art, and culture. You can find him online at willallstetter.com.

