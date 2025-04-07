SubscribeSign In
In Austin, a Cliffside Home With a Giant Glass Living Room Seeks $1.5M

The metal-clad house makes the most of its lush surroundings with 30-foot-tall windows and ample outdoor space.
Text by
Location: 3025 Geronimo Trail, Austin, Texas

 Price: $1,450,000

Year Built: 2008

Architect: John Allen

Footprint: 2,180 square feet (4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths)

Lot Size: 0.18 Acres

From the Agent: "A unique glass tree house feel and a magical experience await you as you step down the custom slate stairs into another world. This contemporary four-bedroom, three-full-bath Luxor Custom Home is unlike anything you have seen with glass walls that stand over 30 feet tall. A metal roof, steel construction, commercial grade doors, Honey Onyx countertops, a moss rock shower, Calcutta marble countertops, and marble floors are only a few of the luxurious features. Rock walls at this home carved into the side of a cliff give it a pretty private and serene setting. Located in the trendy community of Apache Shores, the home is five minutes from Lake Travis and three minutes from Lake Austin." 

The living area is framed by glass walls that reach a height of 30 feet.

The home’s construction necessitated carving out part of the cliffside.

A balcony off the primary bedroom connects to the backyard with a spiral staircase.

The home is set in the Apache Shores community, and amenities include a private boat launch on Lake Austin and a disc golf course.

Will Allstetter
Will Allstetter is a writer, designer, and software engineer based in NYC. His work focuses on technology, art, and culture. You can find him online at willallstetter.com.

Real Estate

