In Austin, a Cliffside Home With a Giant Glass Living Room Seeks $1.5M
Location: 3025 Geronimo Trail, Austin, Texas
Price: $1,450,000
Year Built: 2008
Architect: John Allen
Footprint: 2,180 square feet (4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths)
Lot Size: 0.18 Acres
From the Agent: "A unique glass tree house feel and a magical experience await you as you step down the custom slate stairs into another world. This contemporary four-bedroom, three-full-bath Luxor Custom Home is unlike anything you have seen with glass walls that stand over 30 feet tall. A metal roof, steel construction, commercial grade doors, Honey Onyx countertops, a moss rock shower, Calcutta marble countertops, and marble floors are only a few of the luxurious features. Rock walls at this home carved into the side of a cliff give it a pretty private and serene setting. Located in the trendy community of Apache Shores, the home is five minutes from Lake Travis and three minutes from Lake Austin."
3025 Geronimo Trail in Austin, Texas is currently listed for $1,450,000 by Valerie Stephens of Leyco Real Estate.
