In Austin, a Cliffside Home With a Giant Glass Living Room Seeks $1.5M

From the Agent: "A unique glass tree house feel and a magical experience await you as you step down the custom slate stairs into another world. This contemporary four-bedroom, three-full-bath Luxor Custom Home is unlike anything you have seen with glass walls that stand over 30 feet tall. A metal roof, steel construction, commercial grade doors, Honey Onyx countertops, a moss rock shower, Calcutta marble countertops, and marble floors are only a few of the luxurious features. Rock walls at this home carved into the side of a cliff give it a pretty private and serene setting. Located in the trendy community of Apache Shores, the home is five minutes from Lake Travis and three minutes from Lake Austin."