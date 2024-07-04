In Texas, a 23-Acre Compound With a “Floating” Glass House Asks $5.7M

Footprint: 2,700 square feet (two bedrooms, two full and one half baths)

Lot Size: 23.83 acres

From the Agent: "Nestled in the picturesque countryside outside of Round Top, Estancia de Dias Alegres offers a lifestyle like no other. The contemporary three-story glass house commands attention, perched elegantly over a serene two-acre pond. Imagine lazy afternoons by the fully stocked pond, its concrete perimeter inviting you to fish, boat, swim, or paddleboard. A cascading waterfall spills into a small pool on top, creating a soothing oasis. For the sports minded, a two-story skeet-shooting house and rope swing is included. The main house has two bedrooms with the living/dining/kitchen area on the first floor. Tucked beneath the trees, the guesthouse has additional bedrooms and two baths. The property also includes a 'party barn,' complete with a full bath, kitchenette, and roll-up doors."