In Texas, a 23-Acre Compound With a “Floating” Glass House Asks $5.7M

Bring your friends—the resort-style property also comes with a guesthouse, a rope swing, and a “party barn.”
Location: 7310 Fm 954, Round Top, Texas

Price: $5,750,000

Year Built: 2012

Footprint: 2,700 square feet (two bedrooms, two full and one half baths)

Lot Size: 23.83 acres

From the Agent: "Nestled in the picturesque countryside outside of Round Top, Estancia de Dias Alegres offers a lifestyle like no other. The contemporary three-story glass house commands attention, perched elegantly over a serene two-acre pond. Imagine lazy afternoons by the fully stocked pond, its concrete perimeter inviting you to fish, boat, swim, or paddleboard. A cascading waterfall spills into a small pool on top, creating a soothing oasis. For the sports minded, a two-story skeet-shooting house and rope swing is included. The main house has two bedrooms with the living/dining/kitchen area on the first floor. Tucked beneath the trees, the guesthouse has additional bedrooms and two baths. The property also includes a 'party barn,' complete with a full bath, kitchenette, and roll-up doors."

Set behind a gated entry, the rambling estate is dotted with trees.

A long, paved driveway leads to the two-bedroom guesthouse and "party barn."

Set above a large pond, the glass house has a living area, dining area, and kitchen on its lower level.

The glass house has two upper-level bedrooms that overlook the wooded landscape.

"With panoramic views of 23+ acres, this property is a true retreat for family, friends, or clients," notes the agent.

7310 Fm 954 in Round Top, Texas, is currently listed for $5,750,000 by Linda Plant of Martha Turner Sotheby’s International Realty.

Dwell Staff
