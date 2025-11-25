The Glassy Home of Architect Charles Bates Just Listed for $1.8M
Location: 9331 Providence Road, Charlotte, North Carolina
Price: $1,799,000
Year Built: 1960
Architect: Charles Bates
Footprint: 2,118 square feet (3 bedrooms, 2 baths)
Lot Size: 1.09 Acres
From the Agent: "The Bates Glass House was designed by prominent Charlotte architect Charles Bates. The avant-garde nature of steel-and-glass pavilion homes from the midcentury era contribute to their rarity both locally and nationally. Nestled on a serene wooded lot overlooking a pond in what was once rural Charlotte, the residence is centrally located in our expanding city, yet still retains its original sense of seclusion. The interior creates a warm and balanced aesthetic juxtaposed to the glass-and-steel facade. Seamless integration with the natural surroundings extends a soothing connection to the natural world. The Bates Glass House is truly exceptional in every way."
9331 Providence Road in Charlotte, North Carolina, is currently listed for $1,799,000 by Charlie Miller of 5 Points Realty.
