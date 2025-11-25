The Glassy Home of Architect Charles Bates Just Listed for $1.8M

From the Agent: "The Bates Glass House was designed by prominent Charlotte architect Charles Bates. The avant-garde nature of steel-and-glass pavilion homes from the midcentury era contribute to their rarity both locally and nationally. Nestled on a serene wooded lot overlooking a pond in what was once rural Charlotte, the residence is centrally located in our expanding city, yet still retains its original sense of seclusion. The interior creates a warm and balanced aesthetic juxtaposed to the glass-and-steel facade. Seamless integration with the natural surroundings extends a soothing connection to the natural world. The Bates Glass House is truly exceptional in every way."