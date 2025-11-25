SubscribeSign In
The Glassy Home of Architect Charles Bates Just Listed for $1.8M

Brick floors and teak built-ins run throughout the 1960 residence, which is wrapped in floor-to-ceiling glazing.
Text by
Location: 9331 Providence Road, Charlotte, North Carolina

Price: $1,799,000

Year Built: 1960

Architect: Charles Bates

Footprint: 2,118 square feet (3 bedrooms, 2 baths)

Lot Size: 1.09 Acres

From the Agent: "The Bates Glass House was designed by prominent Charlotte architect Charles Bates. The avant-garde nature of steel-and-glass pavilion homes from the midcentury era contribute to their rarity both locally and nationally. Nestled on a serene wooded lot overlooking a pond in what was once rural Charlotte, the residence is centrally located in our expanding city, yet still retains its original sense of seclusion. The interior creates a warm and balanced aesthetic juxtaposed to the glass-and-steel facade. Seamless integration with the natural surroundings extends a soothing connection to the natural world. The Bates Glass House is truly exceptional in every way."

Architect Charles Bates designed this home in Charlotte, North Carolina, for his own family.

Teak wall panels contrast with the brick flooring that runs throughout the house.

Local company Charlotte Vintage staged the room with 50 pieces of vintage, period-accurate furniture.&nbsp;

The home was inspired by Philip Johnson’s Glass House, which was built 10 years earlier.

9331 Providence Road in Charlotte, North Carolina, is currently listed for $1,799,000 by Charlie Miller of 5 Points Realty.

Will Allstetter
Will Allstetter is a writer, designer, and software engineer based in NYC. His work focuses on technology, art, and culture. You can find him online at willallstetter.com.

Real Estate

