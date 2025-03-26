If You Love Homes With Glass Bricks, Here’s a $2.5M Stunner in Topanga

From the Agent: "Secluded in the Santa Monica Mountains, this exquisite modern home offers breathtaking ocean, city, and mountain views that stretch from the Santa Monica Bay to downtown L.A. and the San Fernando Valley. Designed by acclaimed architect Ed Niles, this two-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bath residence blends luxury with nature while offering unparalleled privacy. The home is built with a combination of glass, metal, block, and stucco walls, and every room has panoramic views. The home sits on 1.6 acres, offering an idyllic blend of privacy and natural beauty. The open-concept kitchen and living area leads to dining and gathering areas, and the spaces open to a large tiled patio. The soaring over-nine-foot ceilings and floor-to-ceiling glass walls flood the space with natural light while framing the incredible views. On clear nights you can see the lights of the Ferris Wheel on Santa Monica Pier, and snow-capped mountains in the winter. Incredible views can be seen from the sunken tub, surrounded by floor-to-ceiling glass."