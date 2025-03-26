SubscribeSign In
If You Love Homes With Glass Bricks, Here’s a $2.5M Stunner in TopangaView 13 Photos

If You Love Homes With Glass Bricks, Here’s a $2.5M Stunner in Topanga

Designed by Ed Niles, the crisp, white residence has floor-to-ceiling windows and a sprawling patio overlooking the ocean and downtown L.A.
Text by
View 13 Photos

Location: 21839 Saddle Peak Road, Topanga, California

Price: $2,375,000

Year Built: 1994

Architect: Ed Niles

 Footprint: 2,529 square feet (2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths)

Lot Size: 1.65 Acres

From the Agent: "Secluded in the Santa Monica Mountains, this exquisite modern home offers breathtaking ocean, city, and mountain views that stretch from the Santa Monica Bay to downtown L.A. and the San Fernando Valley. Designed by acclaimed architect Ed Niles, this two-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bath residence blends luxury with nature while offering unparalleled privacy. The home is built with a combination of glass, metal, block, and stucco walls, and every room has panoramic views. The home sits on 1.6 acres, offering an idyllic blend of privacy and natural beauty. The open-concept kitchen and living area leads to dining and gathering areas, and the spaces open to a large tiled patio. The soaring over-nine-foot ceilings and floor-to-ceiling glass walls flood the space with natural light while framing the incredible views. On clear nights you can see the lights of the Ferris Wheel on Santa Monica Pier, and snow-capped mountains in the winter. Incredible views can be seen from the sunken tub, surrounded by floor-to-ceiling glass."

If You Love Homes With Glass Bricks, Here’s a $2.5M Stunner in Topanga - Photo 1 of 12 -
An office with a built-in desk is located just off the second-floor guest bedroom.

An office with a built-in desk is located just off the second-floor guest bedroom.

The dining room opens to a shaded terrace with views toward the ocean.&nbsp;

The dining room opens to a shaded terrace with views toward the ocean. 

If You Love Homes With Glass Bricks, Here’s a $2.5M Stunner in Topanga - Photo 4 of 12 -
&nbsp;The home is constructed from glass, metal, and stucco.

 The home is constructed from glass, metal, and stucco.

If You Love Homes With Glass Bricks, Here’s a $2.5M Stunner in Topanga - Photo 6 of 12 -
If You Love Homes With Glass Bricks, Here’s a $2.5M Stunner in Topanga - Photo 7 of 12 -
If You Love Homes With Glass Bricks, Here’s a $2.5M Stunner in Topanga - Photo 8 of 12 -
A cantilevered soaking tub is perched among the treetops.

A cantilevered soaking tub is perched among the treetops.

If You Love Homes With Glass Bricks, Here’s a $2.5M Stunner in Topanga - Photo 10 of 12 -
If You Love Homes With Glass Bricks, Here’s a $2.5M Stunner in Topanga - Photo 11 of 12 -
If You Love Homes With Glass Bricks, Here’s a $2.5M Stunner in Topanga - Photo 12 of 12 -

21839 Saddle Peak Road, Topanga, California is currently listed for $2,375,000 by Karen Dannenbaum of Sotheby's International Realty - Topanga Brokerage.

w
Will Allstetter
Will Allstetter is a writer, designer, and software engineer based in NYC. His work focuses on technology, art, and culture. You can find him online at willallstetter.com.

Published

Topics

Real Estate

Get the Real Estate Newsletter

From midcentury classics to the best contemporary spaces for sale, see the latest listings for modern homes on the market around the world.