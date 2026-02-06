Plywood Built-Ins Reframe a Family’s Flat at a Revered Modernist Development in Lisbon
The birch structures support flexibility for the architect parents and their two kids, amplifying what makes Nova Oeiras such a desirable place to live.
Text by
Matilde Girão and Ricardo Lima had recently moved into their new apartment when they ran into a couple of architects who had been their professors in college. Matilde and Ricardo, now architects themselves, quickly learned that their professors were actually neighbors in the condominium where they had just renovated a flat for their own family. It was a pleasant surprise, but more than just a chance encounter.
Try Dwell+ to Continue
Subscribe to Dwell+ to get unlimited access to the very best of Dwell, including a steady stream of subscriber exclusives, ad-free browsing, and more.
Subscribe to Dwell+
You can cancel at any time. Already a Dwell+ subscriber? Sign In
Rebeca Vaisman
Rebeca Vaisman is a Peruvian culture, art and design editor and writer, currently based in Barcelona.
Published