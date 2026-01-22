SubscribeSign In
After 55 Years, Two Broadway Veterans Are Selling Their 31-Room NYC Mansion for $7M

The couple purchased the dramatic Gilded Age residence back in the ’70s for $170,000, and they converted the interior into nine separate apartments.
Location: 323 West 80th Street, New York, New York

Price: $6,999,000

Year Built: 1897

Architect: Clarence True

Footprint: 11,670 square feet (14 bedrooms, 14 baths)

From the Agent: "Reintroducing 323 West 80th Street, a historic 43-foot-wide brick-and-limestone mansion encompassing 11,670 square feet. This former Gilded Age mansion offers a once-in-a-generation opportunity to craft a masterpiece. Completed in 1897 by the renowned builder and architect Clarence True, the residence is a striking example of the Elizabethan Renaissance Revival style. The facade commands attention on the block, preserving the artisan craftsmanship and design details of a bygone era. Spanning six stories and 31 rooms plus a full basement, the property offers a breadth of space simply unheard of in the townhouse market. Currently configured as nine apartments, the interior volume is nothing short of breathtaking. The crown jewel of the current configuration is the owner’s duplex, which centers around a dramatic salon. Ready for its next chapter, this is a rare invitation to own a piece of history and shape its future."

A stained glass window spans the mansion‘s double-height salon.

Bill and Donna DeSeta have owned the home for 55 years.

The residence features a mixture of limestone and brick structural elements.

A private roof deck offers views of the Hudson and New Jersey.

The residence includes a private garage—a rarity in the densely packed city.

Will Allstetter
Will Allstetter is a writer, designer, and software engineer based in NYC. His work focuses on technology, art, and culture. You can find him online at willallstetter.com.

