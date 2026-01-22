After 55 Years, Two Broadway Veterans Are Selling Their 31-Room NYC Mansion for $7M

Architect: Clarence True

Footprint: 11,670 square feet (14 bedrooms, 14 baths)

From the Agent: "Reintroducing 323 West 80th Street, a historic 43-foot-wide brick-and-limestone mansion encompassing 11,670 square feet. This former Gilded Age mansion offers a once-in-a-generation opportunity to craft a masterpiece. Completed in 1897 by the renowned builder and architect Clarence True, the residence is a striking example of the Elizabethan Renaissance Revival style. The facade commands attention on the block, preserving the artisan craftsmanship and design details of a bygone era. Spanning six stories and 31 rooms plus a full basement, the property offers a breadth of space simply unheard of in the townhouse market. Currently configured as nine apartments, the interior volume is nothing short of breathtaking. The crown jewel of the current configuration is the owner’s duplex, which centers around a dramatic salon. Ready for its next chapter, this is a rare invitation to own a piece of history and shape its future."