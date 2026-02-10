The Home of America’s First Ski Lift Just Slid Onto the Market for $2.4M

From the Agent: "Located two miles north of the Village of Woodstock, Gilbert’s Hill is one of Vermont’s most celebrated properties and a national landmark for its contribution to the sport of alpine skiing. The farm is recognized as the birthplace of lift-served skiing in America, where the first rope tow was installed in 1934. Today, its open pastures, rolling terrain, and historic ski hill remain wonderfully intact—a living landscape that forever changed the trajectory of winter sports and the development of recreational skiing in the United States. At the heart of the property is a circa 1855 Greek Revival brick farmhouse with four bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a classic mid-19th-century clapboard addition with kitchen and garage. Original details have been thoughtfully preserved, blending historic integrity with comfort and charm. Surrounding the main house are a collection of historic and restored buildings, including: a 1934 cottage guesthouse, carriage barn, dairy barn, and an original milk house with attic loft."