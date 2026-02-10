SubscribeSign In
The Home of America’s First Ski Lift Just Slid Onto the Market for $2.4MView 16 Photos

The Home of America’s First Ski Lift Just Slid Onto the Market for $2.4M

Gilbert’s Hill made history when it installed a rope tow in 1934—and the landmark Vermont property comes with five buildings and over 100 acres of conserved land.
Text by
View 16 Photos

Location: 1362 Barnard Road, Woodstock, Vermont

Price: $2,395,000

Year Built: 1934

Renovation Date: 2020

Footprint: 13,300 square feet (6 bedrooms, 3 baths, 2 half-baths)

Lot Size: 112 Acres

From the Agent: "Located two miles north of the Village of Woodstock, Gilbert’s Hill is one of Vermont’s most celebrated properties and a national landmark for its contribution to the sport of alpine skiing. The farm is recognized as the birthplace of lift-served skiing in America, where the first rope tow was installed in 1934. Today, its open pastures, rolling terrain, and historic ski hill remain wonderfully intact—a living landscape that forever changed the trajectory of winter sports and the development of recreational skiing in the United States. At the heart of the property is a circa 1855 Greek Revival brick farmhouse with four bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a classic mid-19th-century clapboard addition with kitchen and garage. Original details have been thoughtfully preserved, blending historic integrity with comfort and charm. Surrounding the main house are a collection of historic and restored buildings, including: a 1934 cottage guesthouse, carriage barn, dairy barn, and an original milk house with attic loft."

Many of the buildings were overhauled in a 2020 renovation that involved structural restoration, updating the utilities, and redoing the finishes.&nbsp;

Many of the buildings were overhauled in a 2020 renovation that involved structural restoration, updating the utilities, and redoing the finishes. 

The Home of America’s First Ski Lift Just Slid Onto the Market for $2.4M - Photo 2 of 15 -
The land is conserved by the Vermont Land Trust.

The land is conserved by the Vermont Land Trust.

The Home of America’s First Ski Lift Just Slid Onto the Market for $2.4M - Photo 4 of 15 -
The Home of America’s First Ski Lift Just Slid Onto the Market for $2.4M - Photo 5 of 15 -
The Home of America’s First Ski Lift Just Slid Onto the Market for $2.4M - Photo 6 of 15 -
The Home of America’s First Ski Lift Just Slid Onto the Market for $2.4M - Photo 7 of 15 -
The Home of America’s First Ski Lift Just Slid Onto the Market for $2.4M - Photo 8 of 15 -
The Home of America’s First Ski Lift Just Slid Onto the Market for $2.4M - Photo 9 of 15 -
In the main house, the bedrooms are on the top floor and the common areas are on the ground level.

In the main house, the bedrooms are on the top floor and the common areas are on the ground level.

The Home of America’s First Ski Lift Just Slid Onto the Market for $2.4M - Photo 11 of 15 -
The Home of America’s First Ski Lift Just Slid Onto the Market for $2.4M - Photo 12 of 15 -
The owners added a 700-vine vineyard to the property that produces both wine and verjus.

The owners added a 700-vine vineyard to the property that produces both wine and verjus.

The Home of America’s First Ski Lift Just Slid Onto the Market for $2.4M - Photo 14 of 15 -
The property was listed on the national register of historic places in 2019.

The property was listed on the national register of historic places in 2019.

Top photo by Howard Krum

1362 Barnard Road in Woodstock, Vermont, is currently listed for $2,395,000 by Christopher Lang of Bravynia.

w
Will Allstetter
Will Allstetter is a writer, designer, and software engineer based in NYC. His work focuses on technology, art, and culture. You can find him online at willallstetter.com.

Published

Topics

Real Estate

Get the Real Estate Newsletter

From midcentury classics to the best contemporary spaces for sale, see the latest listings for modern homes on the market around the world.