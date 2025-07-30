Five More Black-Designed Modernist Buildings Secure Getty Funding

The Getty Foundation and the National Trust for Historic Preservation’s African American Cultural Heritage Action Fund announced this month that five more buildings will receive funding from their Conserving Black Modernism grant program. Launched in 2022, the program supports the preservation of historic modernist buildings designed by Black architects and designers—structures that embody an underrecognized chapter in modernist architectural history.

"Our goal is to help tell a more complete story of the trailblazing contributions of Black architects to the modern movement," says Getty Foundation director Joan Weinstein in a press release. Beyond structural upkeep, the program funds community engagement, educational programming, and training of those who steward these sites.

Among the five new honorees are a brutalist landmark in Oregon, a building by Illinois’s first licensed Black architect, and an Atlanta college’s administration building. Included in the 20 previously funded properties are a City Hall in L.A. county designed by the city’s oldest Black architectural firm, Kennard Design Group, and a D.C. theater named after the first Black Shakespearean lead, Ira Aldridge, designed by Hilyard Robinson and Paul R. Williams. The initiative aims to ensure that these architects’ legacies—and the communities their designs helped shape—aren’t lost to time.