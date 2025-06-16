SubscribeSign In
This $1.3M Portland Chalet Cantilevers Over a Wooded Hillside

Designed by Joachim Grube for his son, the cabin has custom casework, floor-to-ceiling windows, and an original mural by local artist Tom Cramer.
Location: 5312 SW Burton Drive, Portland, Oregon

Price: $1,285,000

Year Built: 2003

Architect: Joachim Grube

Footprint: 2,437 square feet (3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths)

Lot Size: 0.24 Acres

From the Agent: "This Germanic chalet is an important architectural work by Joachim Grube, a pioneer of Northwest regional modernism. The home was sited and designed to take full advantage of the beautifully forested, sloped setting while nestling lightly into nature’s envelope of firs and rhododendrons. The home was designed by Grube as a labor of love for his family, and it sits between former partner Richard Campbell and Grube’s 1966 twin-like family homes, creating a triad of architectural wonders in a row. The home opens skyward with each floor cantilevering out beyond its impressive concrete foundation. Clear fir is used extensively throughout on custom windows, casework, built-ins, tray ceiling frames, doors, and windows, and red oak clads the flooring. Walls of glass flood the home with private forest views and natural light all day, and dimmable lighting controls the ambience at night. A custom floating oak stairwell connects the three levels."

The custom windows, casework, built-ins, and doors are made from Oregon pine, and the floors are red oak.

Joachim Grube designed this home for his son’s family. He went through a dozen iterations over many years before eventually sketching the final design on an airplane napkin.

Grube was honored with an AIA fellowship in 1987 for his lifelong work in Africa, although he also designed many homes in the States.

The dining room has an original mural by local artist Tom Cramer.

An oak stairwell spans the home’s three floors.

The home’s exterior features tongue-and-groove cedar siding and a metal roof.

5312 SW Burton Drive, in Portland, Oregon, is currently listed for $1,285,000 by Jeff Weithman of Real Estate Through Design.

Stylist: Kristina Tuason of Jica Interiors

Will Allstetter
Will Allstetter is a writer, designer, and software engineer based in NYC. His work focuses on technology, art, and culture. You can find him online at willallstetter.com.

