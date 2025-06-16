This $1.3M Portland Chalet Cantilevers Over a Wooded Hillside
Location: 5312 SW Burton Drive, Portland, Oregon
Price: $1,285,000
Year Built: 2003
Architect: Joachim Grube
Footprint: 2,437 square feet (3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths)
Lot Size: 0.24 Acres
From the Agent: "This Germanic chalet is an important architectural work by Joachim Grube, a pioneer of Northwest regional modernism. The home was sited and designed to take full advantage of the beautifully forested, sloped setting while nestling lightly into nature’s envelope of firs and rhododendrons. The home was designed by Grube as a labor of love for his family, and it sits between former partner Richard Campbell and Grube’s 1966 twin-like family homes, creating a triad of architectural wonders in a row. The home opens skyward with each floor cantilevering out beyond its impressive concrete foundation. Clear fir is used extensively throughout on custom windows, casework, built-ins, tray ceiling frames, doors, and windows, and red oak clads the flooring. Walls of glass flood the home with private forest views and natural light all day, and dimmable lighting controls the ambience at night. A custom floating oak stairwell connects the three levels."
5312 SW Burton Drive, in Portland, Oregon, is currently listed for $1,285,000 by Jeff Weithman of Real Estate Through Design.
Stylist: Kristina Tuason of Jica Interiors
