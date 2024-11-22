This Monumental Brick Home Just Hit the Market in Dublin for €2M
Location: 16 Bauhaus Stocking Lane, Dublin, Ireland
Price: €1,950,000 (approximately $2,041,552 USD)
Architect: Schurmann Architects
Year Built: 1963
Footprint: five bedrooms, four baths
Lot Size: 3 acres
From the Agent: "We are excited to present a striking modernist home of unequivocal distinction that eschews ornamentation to focus on functionality. Set on approximately three acres of tranquil surrounds on the foothills of the Dublin Mountains, the home, named Bauhaus, is quite simply exceptional. Designed in 1963 by Cologne-based Schurmann Architects, it was home to the renowned Czech-born sculptor Gerda Fromel. While raising her family there, Gerda also imagined, took inspiration, and created her most celebrated works including Moon and Hill, Spear, Eve, and Head. The current owners acquired the home in 2006 and began a considerable restoration and renovation program to protect, improve, enhance, and preserve its architectural and spiritual provenance."
16 Bauhaus Stocking Lane, in Dublin, Ireland, is currently listed for €1,950,000 (approximately $2,041,552 USD) by John Coleman and Colliers/Luxury Portfolio International.
