This Monumental Brick Home Just Hit the Market in Dublin for €2M

The 1963 residence was once home to the renowned sculptor Gerda Frömel, and it’s been carefully restored by its current owners.
Location: 16 Bauhaus Stocking Lane, Dublin, Ireland

Price: €1,950,000 (approximately $2,041,552 USD)

Architect: Schurmann Architects

Year Built: 1963

Footprint: five bedrooms, four baths

Lot Size: 3 acres

From the Agent: "We are excited to present a striking modernist home of unequivocal distinction that eschews ornamentation to focus on functionality. Set on approximately three acres of tranquil surrounds on the foothills of the Dublin Mountains, the home, named Bauhaus, is quite simply exceptional. Designed in 1963 by Cologne-based Schurmann Architects, it was home to the renowned Czech-born sculptor Gerda Fromel. While raising her family there, Gerda also imagined, took inspiration, and created her most celebrated works including Moon and Hill, Spear, Eve, and Head. The current owners acquired the home in 2006 and began a considerable restoration and renovation program to protect, improve, enhance, and preserve its architectural and spiritual provenance."

The home is tucked behind a tall stone wall and surrounded by trees and wild gardens.

The current owners preserved the original wide-plank oak floors in the living room.

The home is designed around a large, partially covered atrium, which connects the four separate wings via floor-to-ceiling sliding glass doors.

The primary bedroom occupies &nbsp;an entire wing. It features a substantial walk-in wardrobe and an en suite bath with a deep-set soaking tub and separate shower.&nbsp;

16 Bauhaus Stocking Lane, in Dublin, Ireland, is currently listed for €1,950,000 (approximately $2,041,552 USD) by John Coleman and Colliers/Luxury Portfolio International.

