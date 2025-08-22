SubscribeSign In
Redwood Beams Meet Walls of Glass in This $1.2M Minneapolis Midcentury

Architect George Mastny’s personal residence celebrates its forested site with skylights, extensive glazing, and a full-length screened deck.
Text by
Location: 5 S Brown Rd, Orono, Minnesota

Price: $1,195,000

Year Built: 1963

Architect: George Mastny

Footprint: 3,264 square feet (4 bedrooms, 4 baths)

Lot Size: 1.56 Acres

From the Agent: "This midcentury-modern home, designed by architect George Mastny, features stunning redwood beams and moldings throughout. The open floor plan allows spaces to flow seamlessly into one another, creating a spacious, light-filled atmosphere. The vaulted ceilings, poured terrazzo floors, commercial-grade finishes, and large windows allow for an abundance of natural light and a strong connection to the outdoors. Entertain in the inviting living room with stone fireplace and built-in wet bar. Enjoy the convenience of three bedrooms and three bathrooms on one level. Nestled on a 1.56-acre wooded corner lot, the home ensures privacy."

The kitchen’s walnut cabinetry is by&nbsp;Paul McCobb.&nbsp;&nbsp;

The primary bedroom opens directly to the backyard.

Running the length of the home, the 500-square-foot, three-season deck is constructed from redwood.

The home has a total of three fireplaces—two indoors, and one at an outdoor patio.

5 S Brown Road in Orono, Minnesota, is currently listed for $1,195,000 by Sarah Polovitz and Al Anderson of Compass.

Will Allstetter
Will Allstetter is a writer, designer, and software engineer based in NYC. His work focuses on technology, art, and culture. You can find him online at willallstetter.com.

