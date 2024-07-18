SubscribeSign In
Live Out Your Geodesic Dome Dreams in This $899K Joshua Tree HomeView 10 Photos

Live Out Your Geodesic Dome Dreams in This $899K Joshua Tree Home

The revamped four-bedroom dwelling has bamboo flooring, a spiral staircase, and a wraparound porch with a hot tub.
Text by
View 10 Photos

Location: 7677 Wilton Road, Joshua Tree, California

Price: $899,000

Year Built: 1983

Footprint: 2,134 square feet (four bedrooms, three full and one half baths)

Lot Size: 2.48 acres

From the Agent: "If you’ve been waiting for an architectural jewel on an expansive lot surrounded by Joshua trees, the wait is over. This stunning Bucky Fuller–inspired geodesic dome boasts soaring ceilings and awe-inspiring 360-degree views. Downstairs, the living room is lined with bamboo floors and opens out to a wraparound deck, and the kitchen has been refreshed with bright pops of color and a suite of stainless-steel appliances. A spiral staircase leads up to the lofted second floor. Additional upgrades include a new roof, new windows, a new sliding door, a new AC condenser, upgraded baths, and a new hot water heater. Nestled into Upper Friendly Hills and situated on nearly 2.5 acres of land, 7677 Wilton Rd offers a unique acoustic advantage, making it an excellent musician’s hideaway."

The remodeled geodesic dome is surrounded by Joshua trees as far as the eye can see.

The remodeled geodesic dome is surrounded by Joshua trees as far as the eye can see.

Live Out Your Geodesic Dome Dreams in This $899K Joshua Tree Home - Photo 2 of 9 -
The living spaces are anchored by a handcrafted wood accent wall.

The living spaces are anchored by a handcrafted wood accent wall.

Live Out Your Geodesic Dome Dreams in This $899K Joshua Tree Home - Photo 4 of 9 -
Large windows in the dining area capture striking desert views.

Large windows in the dining area capture striking desert views.

Live Out Your Geodesic Dome Dreams in This $899K Joshua Tree Home - Photo 6 of 9 -
"The spacious primary suite includes a bath with dual sinks and access outdoors, so you can dart in and out of the hot tub beneath the stars," notes the agent.

"The spacious primary suite includes a bath with dual sinks and access outdoors, so you can dart in and out of the hot tub beneath the stars," notes the agent.

Live Out Your Geodesic Dome Dreams in This $899K Joshua Tree Home - Photo 8 of 9 -
A peek at the panoramic desert landscape awaiting from the wraparound deck.

A peek at the panoramic desert landscape awaiting from the wraparound deck.

Dwell Staff
Questions? Pitches? Email edit@dwell.com

Published

Topics

Real Estate

Get the Real Estate Newsletter

From midcentury classics to the best contemporary spaces for sale, see the latest listings for modern homes on the market around the world.