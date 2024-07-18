Live Out Your Geodesic Dome Dreams in This $899K Joshua Tree Home
Location: 7677 Wilton Road, Joshua Tree, California
Price: $899,000
Year Built: 1983
Footprint: 2,134 square feet (four bedrooms, three full and one half baths)
Lot Size: 2.48 acres
From the Agent: "If you’ve been waiting for an architectural jewel on an expansive lot surrounded by Joshua trees, the wait is over. This stunning Bucky Fuller–inspired geodesic dome boasts soaring ceilings and awe-inspiring 360-degree views. Downstairs, the living room is lined with bamboo floors and opens out to a wraparound deck, and the kitchen has been refreshed with bright pops of color and a suite of stainless-steel appliances. A spiral staircase leads up to the lofted second floor. Additional upgrades include a new roof, new windows, a new sliding door, a new AC condenser, upgraded baths, and a new hot water heater. Nestled into Upper Friendly Hills and situated on nearly 2.5 acres of land, 7677 Wilton Rd offers a unique acoustic advantage, making it an excellent musician’s hideaway."
7677 Wilton Road in Joshua Tree, California, is currently listed for $899,000 by April Kass of Backbeat Homes.
