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Looking for a Compound? Here’s a Geodesic Getaway in the Sierra Foothills for $724KView 15 Photos

Looking for a Compound? Here’s a Geodesic Getaway in the Sierra Foothills for $724K

Surrounded by forest, the funky ’80s residence underwent a complete, studs-out renovation over the past three years.
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Location: 5043 Virginia Bird Mine Court, Foresthill, California

Price: $724,000

Year Built: 1987

Renovation Date: 2026

Footprint: 2,308 Square Feet (4 Bedrooms, 3 Baths)

Lot Size: 1 Acre

From the Agent: "This fully remodeled, geodesic mountain home sits on a peaceful acre in Foresthill, blending architectural character with modern comfort. Vaulted ceilings, natural light, and forest views shape the living space. On the main level, the primary suite features its own full bathroom, while a second bedroom with a half bath offers flexibility for guests, kids, or a home office. Upstairs, two additional bedrooms share a full bathroom, providing a comfortable space for children or visiting family. Tucked on a quiet court and minutes to schools, recreation, and foothill amenities, this home is an ideal landing place for families relocating and looking for space, calm, and a thoughtfully updated place to grow."

Set in the Sierra Nevada foothills, the home is nestled between Sacramento and Lake Tahoe.&nbsp;

Set in the Sierra Nevada foothills, the home is nestled between Sacramento and Lake Tahoe. 

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The living area is warmed by two woodburning stoves.

The living area is warmed by two woodburning stoves.

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The kitchen opens directly to a private courtyard.

The kitchen opens directly to a private courtyard.

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The property includes a backup generator.

The property includes a backup generator.

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Will Allstetter
Will Allstetter is a writer, designer, and software engineer based in NYC. His work focuses on technology, art, and culture. You can find him online at willallstetter.com.

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