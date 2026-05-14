Looking for a Compound? Here’s a Geodesic Getaway in the Sierra Foothills for $724K
Location: 5043 Virginia Bird Mine Court, Foresthill, California
Price: $724,000
Year Built: 1987
Renovation Date: 2026
Footprint: 2,308 Square Feet (4 Bedrooms, 3 Baths)
Lot Size: 1 Acre
From the Agent: "This fully remodeled, geodesic mountain home sits on a peaceful acre in Foresthill, blending architectural character with modern comfort. Vaulted ceilings, natural light, and forest views shape the living space. On the main level, the primary suite features its own full bathroom, while a second bedroom with a half bath offers flexibility for guests, kids, or a home office. Upstairs, two additional bedrooms share a full bathroom, providing a comfortable space for children or visiting family. Tucked on a quiet court and minutes to schools, recreation, and foothill amenities, this home is an ideal landing place for families relocating and looking for space, calm, and a thoughtfully updated place to grow."
5043 Virginia Bird Mine Court in Foresthill, California, is currently listed for $724,000 by Jeanne Culver of Century 21 Cornerstone Realty.
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