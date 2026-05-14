Looking for a Compound? Here’s a Geodesic Getaway in the Sierra Foothills for $724K

From the Agent: "This fully remodeled, geodesic mountain home sits on a peaceful acre in Foresthill, blending architectural character with modern comfort. Vaulted ceilings, natural light, and forest views shape the living space. On the main level, the primary suite features its own full bathroom, while a second bedroom with a half bath offers flexibility for guests, kids, or a home office. Upstairs, two additional bedrooms share a full bathroom, providing a comfortable space for children or visiting family. Tucked on a quiet court and minutes to schools, recreation, and foothill amenities, this home is an ideal landing place for families relocating and looking for space, calm, and a thoughtfully updated place to grow."