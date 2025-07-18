Icons Only: Who Better to Restore Two Hallmarks of Gene Leedy’s Legacy Than His Longtime Protégé?
After the pioneering Sarasota School of Architecture member died, Florida architect Max Strang stepped in to preserve the modernist’s Winter Haven home and office.
Text by
Photos by
Welcome to Icons Only, a series about loving restorations of historically significant homes.
Join Dwell+ to Continue
Subscribe to Dwell+ to get everything you already love about Dwell, plus exclusive home tours, video features, how-to guides, access to the Dwell archive, and more. You can cancel at any time.
Try Dwell+ for FREE
Already a Dwell+ subscriber? Sign In
Published