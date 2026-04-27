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This $2.7M Los Angeles Midcentury Is a Post-and-Beam DreamView 11 Photos

This $2.7M Los Angeles Midcentury Is a Post-and-Beam Dream

Designed by A. Quincy Jones, the lightly updated 1950 residence has been owned for the same family for decades.
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Location: 12450 Rochedale Lane, Los Angeles, California

Price: $2,700,000

Year Built: 1950

Architects: A. Quincy Jones & Whitney R. Smith

Renovation Date: 2014

Renovation Architect: Bruce Norelius

Footprint: 1,197 square feet (3 bedrooms, 2 baths)

Lot Size: 0.32 Acres

From the Agent: "Set within the utopian experiment of Crestwood Hills, the Gelb House is a rare, highly intact example of A. Quincy Jones’s Mutual Housing Association vision—where architecture was not a luxury, but a disciplined framework for living. Every decision is economical, but never compromised. A concrete block fireplace anchors the interior, while skylights along the ridge beam pull light deep into the plan. Systems have been updated and key spaces—kitchen and baths—reworked with a sympathetic material palette, while the original structure and envelope remain entirely intact. Where interventions occur, they are legible and deliberately quiet. Connected to the mature landscape and surrounded by tall trees, the flat pad offers potential for future expansion, with ample room for a swimming pool or additional living space."

The post-and-beam home’s material palette includes Douglas fir framing, concrete blocks, and redwood accents.&nbsp;

The post-and-beam home’s material palette includes Douglas fir framing, concrete blocks, and redwood accents. 

This $2.7M Los Angeles Midcentury Is a Post-and-Beam Dream - Photo 2 of 10 -
A. Quincy Jones designed the home to be part of his Mutual Housing Association, a neighborhood experiment in communal living.

A. Quincy Jones designed the home to be part of his Mutual Housing Association, a neighborhood experiment in communal living.

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The well-preserved home home has been owned by one family for decades.

The well-preserved home home has been owned by one family for decades.

The private areas are set on one side of the home, and the common areas are located on the other.

The private areas are set on one side of the home, and the common areas are located on the other.

This $2.7M Los Angeles Midcentury Is a Post-and-Beam Dream - Photo 7 of 10 -
The home sits on a large corner lot that offers plenty of outdoor space.

The home sits on a large corner lot that offers plenty of outdoor space.

This $2.7M Los Angeles Midcentury Is a Post-and-Beam Dream - Photo 9 of 10 -
This $2.7M Los Angeles Midcentury Is a Post-and-Beam Dream - Photo 10 of 10 -
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Will Allstetter
Will Allstetter is a writer, designer, and software engineer based in NYC. His work focuses on technology, art, and culture. You can find him online at willallstetter.com.

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