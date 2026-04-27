This $2.7M Los Angeles Midcentury Is a Post-and-Beam Dream
Location: 12450 Rochedale Lane, Los Angeles, California
Price: $2,700,000
Year Built: 1950
Architects: A. Quincy Jones & Whitney R. Smith
Renovation Date: 2014
Renovation Architect: Bruce Norelius
Footprint: 1,197 square feet (3 bedrooms, 2 baths)
Lot Size: 0.32 Acres
From the Agent: "Set within the utopian experiment of Crestwood Hills, the Gelb House is a rare, highly intact example of A. Quincy Jones’s Mutual Housing Association vision—where architecture was not a luxury, but a disciplined framework for living. Every decision is economical, but never compromised. A concrete block fireplace anchors the interior, while skylights along the ridge beam pull light deep into the plan. Systems have been updated and key spaces—kitchen and baths—reworked with a sympathetic material palette, while the original structure and envelope remain entirely intact. Where interventions occur, they are legible and deliberately quiet. Connected to the mature landscape and surrounded by tall trees, the flat pad offers potential for future expansion, with ample room for a swimming pool or additional living space."
12450 Rochedale Lane in Los Angeles, California, is currently listed for $2,700,000 by Brian Linder of The Value of Architecture.
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TopicsReal Estate
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