This L.A. Midcentury Has Views of the Hollywood Sign for $2.4M

The Garduno-Heiser House above Silver Lake has a daring cantilever, vintage tile, and original walnut cabinetry.
Location: 1954 Lucile Avenue, Los Angeles, California

Price: $2,350,000

Architect: Raul F. Garduno, with Peter Heiser and Paul Judson.

Year Built: 1960

Footprint: 1,395 square feet (2 bedrooms, 2 baths)

Lot Size: 0.17 acres

From the Agent: "Featured in the 1961 issues of Arts & Architecture magazine and LA Times Home, this steel frame house is cantilevered over the site, making it appear suspended in the air. Floor-to-ceiling windows offer views stretching from Hollywood to La Crescenta, including vistas of local landmarks Griffith Observatory and the Hollywood Sign. In 2015, the current owners began a comprehensive and faithful restoration in consultation with Peter Heiser and the Garduno family. The renovated residence features two bedrooms, two baths, a dining room that doubles as a family room, a Malm living room fireplace, and a sunken tub in the primary bath that overlooks the private interior atrium. Both bedrooms feature large windows, while the renovated secondary bath pays homage to the beautiful tiled mosaics at LAX (1961 design by Charles D. Kratka). Period details include partially suspended walnut kitchen cabinetry, a George Nelson modular shelving system in the family/dining room, a home office nook, original Gladding McBean tile as well as art by celebrated midcentury ceramist David Gil. The detached carport is situated at the base of the dramatic steps, presenting a corridor up to Garduno and Heiser’s lasting achievement."

Raul Garduno and Peter Heiser, undergraduate classmates at the USC School of Architecture, designed this steel-framed Silver Lake house in the late 1950s, and it was completed in 1960.&nbsp;

The current owners carefully restored the home by reviewing archival photos and meeting with the Garduno family. The living room features a new Malm gas fireplace that replicates the original.&nbsp;

The current owners refinished the original walnut cabinetry in the L-shaped kitchen.

A glazed wall in the bedroom overlooks a courtyard.

Inspired by Charles Kratka’s tile murals at LAX airport, the bathroom features mosaics made of vintage glass tiles.

Outside, a wraparound deck overlooks Griffith Observatory and the Hollywood Sign.

