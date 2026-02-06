In Ventura, a Four-Building Artist Compound Hits the Market for $1.9M

From the Agent: "Escape the pressures of big city life for this unique live/work art compound less than a mile from the beach in downtown Ventura. In a quiet neighborhood, with an existing mix of multiunit residential, commercial, artists’ studios, and light industry, the architect has created a compelling environment for living and working in community. Legally zoned for both commercial and residential purposes, four separate structures on the property allow for a variety of live/work configurations. The architecture itself is quite exciting, with a vintage 1920s bungalow in back and three new standalone structures in front, each with a one-bedroom apartment upstairs and a studio space downstairs, and lushly landscaped outdoor gardens and courtyards in between."