SubscribeSign In
In Ventura, a Four-Building Artist Compound Hits the Market for $1.9MView 14 Photos

In Ventura, a Four-Building Artist Compound Hits the Market for $1.9M

Bring your friends—this creative retreat includes three studios and a revamped bungalow connected by gardens and courtyards.
Text by
Photos by
View 14 Photos

Location: 161 – 167 N. Garden Street, Ventura, California

Price: $1,895,000

Year Built: 2022

Architect: Richard Orne

Footprint: 3,723 square feet (4 bedrooms, 7 baths)

Lot Size: 0.18 Acres

From the Agent: "Escape the pressures of big city life for this unique live/work art compound less than a mile from the beach in downtown Ventura. In a quiet neighborhood, with an existing mix of multiunit residential, commercial, artists’ studios, and light industry, the architect has created a compelling environment for living and working in community. Legally zoned for both commercial and residential purposes, four separate structures on the property allow for a variety of live/work configurations. The architecture itself is quite exciting, with a vintage 1920s bungalow in back and three new standalone structures in front, each with a one-bedroom apartment upstairs and a studio space downstairs, and lushly landscaped outdoor gardens and courtyards in between."

Sliding polycarbonate walls open the spaces to the landscaped lot.

Sliding polycarbonate walls open the spaces to the landscaped lot.

In Ventura, a Four-Building Artist Compound Hits the Market for $1.9M - Photo 2 of 13 -
In Ventura, a Four-Building Artist Compound Hits the Market for $1.9M - Photo 3 of 13 -
In Ventura, a Four-Building Artist Compound Hits the Market for $1.9M - Photo 4 of 13 -
In Ventura, a Four-Building Artist Compound Hits the Market for $1.9M - Photo 5 of 13 -
The floors are polished concrete and Marmoleum, a type of linoleum made from sustainable, natural materials.

The floors are polished concrete and Marmoleum, a type of linoleum made from sustainable, natural materials.

In Ventura, a Four-Building Artist Compound Hits the Market for $1.9M - Photo 7 of 13 -
In Ventura, a Four-Building Artist Compound Hits the Market for $1.9M - Photo 8 of 13 -
The home is situated on a two-block-long street with no through traffic.

The home is situated on a two-block-long street with no through traffic.

The property’s structures are connected by a series of courtyards.

The property’s structures are connected by a series of courtyards.

In Ventura, a Four-Building Artist Compound Hits the Market for $1.9M - Photo 11 of 13 -
In addition to the three news buildings, the property includes an original bungalow that has been completely renovated. Its metal board-and-batten siding matches the rest of the property.

In addition to the three news buildings, the property includes an original bungalow that has been completely renovated. Its metal board-and-batten siding matches the rest of the property.

The bungalow features new cork floors.

The bungalow features new cork floors.

161 – 167 N. Garden Street in Ventura, California, is currently listed for $1,895,000 by Brian Linder of The Value Of Architecture at Compass.

w
Will Allstetter
Will Allstetter is a writer, designer, and software engineer based in NYC. His work focuses on technology, art, and culture. You can find him online at willallstetter.com.

Published

Topics

Real Estate

Get the Real Estate Newsletter

From midcentury classics to the best contemporary spaces for sale, see the latest listings for modern homes on the market around the world.