In Ventura, a Four-Building Artist Compound Hits the Market for $1.9M
Location: 161 – 167 N. Garden Street, Ventura, California
Price: $1,895,000
Year Built: 2022
Architect: Richard Orne
Footprint: 3,723 square feet (4 bedrooms, 7 baths)
Lot Size: 0.18 Acres
From the Agent: "Escape the pressures of big city life for this unique live/work art compound less than a mile from the beach in downtown Ventura. In a quiet neighborhood, with an existing mix of multiunit residential, commercial, artists’ studios, and light industry, the architect has created a compelling environment for living and working in community. Legally zoned for both commercial and residential purposes, four separate structures on the property allow for a variety of live/work configurations. The architecture itself is quite exciting, with a vintage 1920s bungalow in back and three new standalone structures in front, each with a one-bedroom apartment upstairs and a studio space downstairs, and lushly landscaped outdoor gardens and courtyards in between."
161 – 167 N. Garden Street in Ventura, California, is currently listed for $1,895,000 by Brian Linder of The Value Of Architecture at Compass.
