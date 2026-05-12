A Microforest Grows in New Orleans

When landscape architect Bonnie-Kate Walker moved to New Orleans from Zurich, Switzerland, in 2023, she did not anticipate spearheading a multigenerational experiment in introducing Japanese reforestation methods to the Gulf Coast city. However, as those familiar with growing plants know, it’s always important to expect the unexpected, and when an opportunity arose to grow a microforest on a 3,300-square-foot housing lot amid Bayou Bienvenue, Walker jumped at it.

The creation of the Garden of the 21st Century in New Orleans has been a group project. From left to right: Natalie Manning, former operations manager at the Center for Sustainability and Development (CSED), and current volunteer; Brooklyn Clinton, volunteer; Bonnie-Kate Walker, cofounder, Office of Living Things; Arthur Johnson, chief executive officer, CSED; Rollin Black, director of coastal and habitat restoration, CSED; and Arlo Townsley, former coastal restoration coordinator, CSED, and current volunteer.

The result, called the Garden of the 21st Century, is one of a handful of experiments in soil health across the world, funded by the Chair of Being Alive, a department at ETH Zurich devoted to the study of climate and landscape. According to its website, the gardens each seek to capture a "vibrant, living soil that supports and is supported by a diversity of organisms." Each is unique to the environment in which it grows, but regardless of the location, all were created out of a similar concern: People are becoming increasingly detached from a rapidly changing Earth, and we need new opportunities to connect to and nourish our living environment. The problem has become especially dire in New Orleans, where an estimated two hundred thousand trees were destroyed during Hurricane Katrina in 2005. Attempts at regrowth have been slow, due to fluctuating funding, local-government snafus (such as the Sewerage & Water Board of New Orleans unwittingly cutting down 107 newly planted trees), and a wary population of residents who see trees as a danger during hurricane season. Despite any potential destruction, the need for more is pressing. The city has some of the worst urban tree canopy coverage in the American South, increasing the number of heat deaths.

Colorful, hand-painted signage advertises that the site—located at 2640 Lamanche Street, right next to a levee—is open to the public and hosts stewardship days every other Saturday.

During her first year in New Orleans, Walker—who is a lecturer and researcher with the Chair of Being Alive, in addition to cofounding the landscape research and design collective Office of Living Things—became closely familiar with the ecology of the city by volunteering on tree planting missions with the Central Wetlands Reforestation Collective. Noting the climate similarities between the American Gulf region and parts of Japan—including heavy rainfall—she theorized that the Miyawaki method of forestation could allow native trees to flourish. Developed in the 1970s, botanist Akira Miyawaki’s system seeks to reproduce the natural process in which, when a tree falls in the forest, the densely seeded understory grows rapidly in a competition to fill the space that the fallen tree once occupied. Miyawaki found that this process could be replicated by cultivating a large number of native plants in a relatively small area—called microforests—and that, when left without interference, the vegetation regenerates approximately 10 times faster than other human-led forestation efforts.

The plants are tracked on a spreadsheet that details not only their species and common names but their role in the forest and notes about their quirks and other characteristics.

Inspired by this, Walker began the search for a partner that would provide land and stewardship for what she believes is New Orleans’s first Miyawaki microforest and connected with the Center for Sustainability and Development (CSED), a local organization dedicated to revitalizing the Lower Ninth Ward, an area that was particularly devastated by flooding during Hurricane Katrina. It offered her a parcel of land that had previously been built out as an outdoor ecological laboratory for Tulane University. By October of 2024, Walker, CSED, and a group of dedicated volunteers began planting approximately 400 trees comprising 36 native species on the small corner lot. "There have been so many people lending their skills, expertise, interest, and time to the project," says Walker. "It has garnered its own community of people who are invested in its success and in learning from it. I was most surprised by that—like, damn, I love the way that this kind of project can be a catalyst for people connecting with their landscape."

Seeds and cuttings were sourced by Rotglow Research Farm from forests across South Louisiana. Delta Flora, a native-plant nursery, facilitated the understory and Schmelly’s Dirt Farm provided the soil.