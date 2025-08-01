This $647K Idaho Home Is a Gardener’s Dream

Lot Size: 0.36 Acres

From the Agent: "Bathed in natural light, this home has soaring ceilings, seamless indoor/outdoor flow, and bespoke finishes that evoke a sense of refined elegance. The professionally landscaped grounds include a greenhouse, established raised beds, fruit and nut trees (apple, pear, nectarine, apricot, almond, hazelnut), berries, vegetables, florals, and Japanese maples—an extraordinary garden oasis. Relax on the custom cantilevered sundeck accessible from the living room and main-level primary suite, which includes a large walk-in closet and updated en suite bath. The daylit lower level offers three additional bedrooms, two full baths, and a large recreation room with patio access."