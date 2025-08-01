This $647K Idaho Home Is a Gardener’s Dream

SubscribeSign In
The ’70s residence has vibrant interiors and a backyard oasis with a greenhouse, raised beds, fruit and nut trees, and a pond.
Location: 3624 Clifton Way, Nampa, Idaho

Price: $647,000

Year Built: 1972

Architect: Lewis Keys

Landscape Designer: Beewise Gardens

Footprint: 3,168 square feet (4 bedrooms, 3 baths)

Lot Size: 0.36 Acres

From the Agent: "Bathed in natural light, this home has soaring ceilings, seamless indoor/outdoor flow, and bespoke finishes that evoke a sense of refined elegance. The professionally landscaped grounds include a greenhouse, established raised beds, fruit and nut trees (apple, pear, nectarine, apricot, almond, hazelnut), berries, vegetables, florals, and Japanese maples—an extraordinary garden oasis. Relax on the custom cantilevered sundeck accessible from the living room and main-level primary suite, which includes a large walk-in closet and updated en suite bath. The daylit lower level offers three additional bedrooms, two full baths, and a large recreation room with patio access."

A generous walk-in closet sits off the primary bedroom.

The new sauna is from Estonian brand HUUM.

The cantilevered deck is accessible from both the living room and primary bedroom.

Over $25,000 dollars worth of fruit and nut trees grow on the property.

Will Allstetter
Will Allstetter is a writer, designer, and software engineer based in NYC. His work focuses on technology, art, and culture. You can find him online at willallstetter.com.

