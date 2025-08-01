This $647K Idaho Home Is a Gardener’s Dream
Location: 3624 Clifton Way, Nampa, Idaho
Price: $647,000
Year Built: 1972
Architect: Lewis Keys
Landscape Designer: Beewise Gardens
Footprint: 3,168 square feet (4 bedrooms, 3 baths)
Lot Size: 0.36 Acres
From the Agent: "Bathed in natural light, this home has soaring ceilings, seamless indoor/outdoor flow, and bespoke finishes that evoke a sense of refined elegance. The professionally landscaped grounds include a greenhouse, established raised beds, fruit and nut trees (apple, pear, nectarine, apricot, almond, hazelnut), berries, vegetables, florals, and Japanese maples—an extraordinary garden oasis. Relax on the custom cantilevered sundeck accessible from the living room and main-level primary suite, which includes a large walk-in closet and updated en suite bath. The daylit lower level offers three additional bedrooms, two full baths, and a large recreation room with patio access."
3624 Clifton Way in Nampa, Idaho, is currently listed for $647,000 by Katie Mcferrin of Amherst Madison.
