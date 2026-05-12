How the “Garden City” Changed Urban Planning

Welcome to Origin Story, a series that chronicles the lesser-known histories of designs that have shaped how we live. In his 1898 book To-Morrow: A Peaceful Path to Real Reform, English urban planner Ebenezer Howard diagnosed urban life as both unsustainable and undesirable. In cities, he argued, smog was heavy and buildings constructed before the Industrial Revolution buckled under the weight of a rapidly growing population. People were unhealthy and unhappy, even if they didn’t know it. Howard’s alternative vision, known as the garden city, was neither strictly urban nor rural but a hybrid: compact, walkable satellite towns encircled by farmland, designed to promote community engagement and public health.

A bust of Arts and Crafts architect and urban planner Raymond Unwin in Letchworth, England, which he helped build with Barry Parker based on Ebenezer Howard’s garden city ideals.

Howard said garden cities would be connected by rail, and each would be home to around 30,000 people. At the core of the design was a radial plan, with civic buildings and commercial areas surrounding a central green space, and housing integrated into tree-lined streets. Land would be owned not by individuals but by the community and managed for the benefit of residents, ensuring that rising property values funded public improvements. In this sense, Howard’s concept was as much a social reform project as a physical design strategy. It wrestled with questions that remain relevant: how to balance public and private space and how to design cities that are less dependent on cars to reduce pollution and shape healthier patterns of urban life. Those same queries inform contemporary urban planning concepts like car-free streets and neighborhoods or the 15-minute city (defined by its residents’ ability to access most core amenities within a quick walk or bike ride).

A 1909 street view of Letchworth.

Letchworth, the first garden city, founded in 1903 in Hertfordshire, England, translated Howard’s diagrams into built form. Designed by Arts and Crafts architects Barry Parker and Raymond Unwin, it brought together modest houses and generous private gardens, laid out along curving streets that followed the contours of the land. Beyond the town itself was a permanent agricultural greenbelt—farms and fields meant not only to supply the community but also to act as a hard edge, stopping the city from sprawling endlessly into the countryside. A publishing house, a corset factory, and a steel foundry made their headquarters in town, reinforcing Howard’s goal of economic self-sufficiency. A second English garden city, Welwyn Garden City, refined the model in 1920, with more formal street planning, neo-Georgian architecture, and a single community-owned store meant to service all the households in town. Both towns demonstrated the appeal of low-density housing, green space, and separation from congested urban centers, and yet they also revealed tensions between the idea of the movement and the reality of the towns themselves. Even as the garden city model promised healthier environments and better housing, planners often treated the new communities as spaces where working-class life could be regulated—through housing design, recreation, and daily routines—in ways that reflected middle-class ideals of discipline and respectability.

Coronation Fountain is a central landmark in Welwyn Garden City, the second garden city founded by Howard in England.

Howard’s alternative vision was neither strictly urban nor rural but a hybrid: compact, walkable satellite towns encircled by farmland, designed to promote community engagement and public health.

Radburn, New Jersey, adapted some of Howard’s planning principles for the motor age.

The garden city concept crossed the Atlantic in the 1920s, most notably in Radburn, New Jersey, designed by Clarence Stein and Henry Wright. Radburn adapted Howard’s ideas to the automobile age, with its most influential innovation being the "superblock," which separated pedestrian pathways from car traffic through interior greenways and cul-de-sacs. Front doors faced shared parks rather than streets, a choice meant to prioritize safety and reliance upon community space. Although the Great Depression halted the town’s completion, Radburn’s layout layout left a lasting mark on American urban design. The planned community served as a prototype for the New Deal–era Green Towns program (an initiative that created three federally funded model communities designed to provide affordable housing and jobs) and influenced everything from postwar subdivisions to modern traffic mitigation strategies.

Plans for Jardim América, a São Paulo, Brazil, suburb built by Unwin and Parker.

By the mid-20th century, garden city principles had traveled even farther. Jardim América, a São Paulo suburb designed by the architects behind Letchworth, adopted the planning technique of curved streets and landscaped residential zones. In Tokyo, the Den-En-Chōfu neighborhood, founded by Eiichi Shibusawa (often called "the father of Japanese capitalism"), blended Howard’s green ideals with transit-oriented growth, with leafy streets extending from a central railway station, and took inspiration from European towns and a San Francisco neighborhood. These examples were not fully self-contained garden cities, but they reflected the adaptability of Howard’s core principles: integrating green space, limiting density, and turning collections of streets into cohesive neighborhoods.

A 2014 street view of Tokyo’s Den-En-Chōfu neighborhood, which blends inspiration from some of Howard’s principles with inspiration from other towns and neighborhoods.