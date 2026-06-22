In British Columbia, an Off-Grid Island Cabin Just Surfaced for $2M
Location: 671 Bowen View Road, Gambier Island, British Columbia, Canada
Price: $2,850,000 CAD (approximately $2,016,375 USD)
Year Built: 2005
Architect: BattersbyHowat Architects
Footprint: 2,009 Square Feet (3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths)
Lot Size: 0.49 Acres
From the Agent: "Here’s a rare architectural home on Gambier Island. Just 20 minutes from Horseshoe Bay, arrive at your private dock and leave everything else behind. Designed by BattersbyHowat and constructed by custom builder Hart Tipton Construction, this one-of-a-kind home masterfully tames the rugged landscape with bold architecture and seamless indoor/outdoor flow. A stunning three-bed layout wraps around a sun-filled courtyard, flooding the home with natural light all day. Warm, refined interiors feature Douglas fir floors and millwork, hemlock ceiling panels, and sleek aluminum curtain wall windows. The home feels sheltered and quiet, while still maintaining a strong connection to the water and rugged landscape. The design for privacy includes many thoughtfully placed windows that give tailored natural light and focused tree views, and the south-facing exposure delivers unreal sunrises and glowing sunset skies."
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671 Bowen View Road, Gambier Island, British Columbia, Canada, is currently listed for $2,850,000 CAD by David Matiru with Stillhavn, Jamie MacDougall and Elliot Funt with Engel & Völkers.
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