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In British Columbia, an Off-Grid Island Cabin Just Surfaced for $2MView 14 Photos

In British Columbia, an Off-Grid Island Cabin Just Surfaced for $2M

Designed by BattersbyHowat Architects, the boat-accessible residence is perched on a rocky site with views of Horseshoe Bay.
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View 14 Photos

Location: 671 Bowen View Road, Gambier Island, British Columbia, Canada

Price: $2,850,000 CAD (approximately $2,016,375 USD)

Year Built: 2005

Architect: BattersbyHowat Architects

Footprint: 2,009 Square Feet (3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths)

Lot Size: 0.49 Acres

From the Agent: "Here’s a rare architectural home on Gambier Island. Just 20 minutes from Horseshoe Bay, arrive at your private dock and leave everything else behind. Designed by BattersbyHowat and constructed by custom builder Hart Tipton Construction, this one-of-a-kind home masterfully tames the rugged landscape with bold architecture and seamless indoor/outdoor flow. A stunning three-bed layout wraps around a sun-filled courtyard, flooding the home with natural light all day. Warm, refined interiors feature Douglas fir floors and millwork, hemlock ceiling panels, and sleek aluminum curtain wall windows. The home feels sheltered and quiet, while still maintaining a strong connection to the water and rugged landscape. The design for privacy includes many thoughtfully placed windows that give tailored natural light and focused tree views, and the south-facing exposure delivers unreal sunrises and glowing sunset skies."

BattersbyHowat designed the cabin to sit gently amidst the existing landscape.

BattersbyHowat designed the cabin to sit gently amidst the existing landscape.

In British Columbia, an Off-Grid Island Cabin Just Surfaced for $2M - Photo 2 of 13 -

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In British Columbia, an Off-Grid Island Cabin Just Surfaced for $2M - Photo 3 of 13 -
In British Columbia, an Off-Grid Island Cabin Just Surfaced for $2M - Photo 4 of 13 -
The home is equipped with solar power, battery storage, and a back-up generator that enable it to operate fully off the grid.

The home is equipped with solar power, battery storage, and a back-up generator that enable it to operate fully off the grid.

In British Columbia, an Off-Grid Island Cabin Just Surfaced for $2M - Photo 6 of 13 -
The home’s kitchen overlooks Horseshoe Bay.&nbsp;

The home’s kitchen overlooks Horseshoe Bay. 

In British Columbia, an Off-Grid Island Cabin Just Surfaced for $2M - Photo 8 of 13 -
In British Columbia, an Off-Grid Island Cabin Just Surfaced for $2M - Photo 9 of 13 -
In British Columbia, an Off-Grid Island Cabin Just Surfaced for $2M - Photo 10 of 13 -
In British Columbia, an Off-Grid Island Cabin Just Surfaced for $2M - Photo 11 of 13 -
In British Columbia, an Off-Grid Island Cabin Just Surfaced for $2M - Photo 12 of 13 -
A Rais woodburning stove warms the living room.&nbsp;

A Rais woodburning stove warms the living room. 

671 Bowen View Road, Gambier Island, British Columbia, Canada, is currently listed for $2,850,000 CAD by David Matiru with Stillhavn, Jamie MacDougall and Elliot Funt with Engel & Völkers.

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Grace Bernard
Grace Bernard is a freelance writer based in Los Angeles.

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