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Her Multifamily Detroit Home Is Part Design Studio, Part Neighborhood Gathering SpotView 11 Photos
Dwell Magazine

Her Multifamily Detroit Home Is Part Design Studio, Part Neighborhood Gathering Spot

Designer Chelsea Hyduk lets anyone take a shortcut through her yard.
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Early in her career, designer Chelsea Hyduk worked for a prefab-home company. You can see how the experience shaped her aesthetic when you look at Gable North, the 2,300-square-foot, two-unit residential building she recently designed in collaboration with Michelle Kleinman in Detroit’s burgeoning Core City neighborhood. It was built using precut structural insulated panels, and Chelsea chose to leave the oriented strand board raw as a unifying finish for the lofted interiors. "It’s like wallpaper, adding warmth and texture to the space," she says.

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Adrian Madlener
Adrian Madlener is a Brussels-born, New York-based writer, curator, consultant, and artist.

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