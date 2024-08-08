Get 20% off Dwell with promo code SUMMER20
This Pioneering Midcentury Prefab Just Hit the Market for Less Than $1M

Set in Indiana, the Frost House’s original furniture and built-ins by Paul McCobb and Knoll will make you want to throw on a caftan and pour yourself a martini.
Text by
Location: 3215 Cleveland Avenue, Michigan City, Indiana

Price:  $925,000

Architect: Emil Tessin

Year Built: 1964

Footprint: 2,926 square feet (three bedrooms, two baths)

Lot Size: 0.78 acres

From the Agent: "The Frost House is a midcentury-modern prefabricated aluminum/steel/glass house, designed and engineered by Emil Tessin, and manufactured by Alside Homes Corporation. The Frost House was listed on the National Register of Historic Places on August 21, 2020. Built in 1964 in Michigan City as a model for Alside Homes, the interior design was a collaboration between Paul McCobb and Knoll. McCobb designed all the built-ins including the kitchen cabinets, vanities, glass partitions, and the glass itself, along with wardrobes and bookshelves. Knoll was responsible for all the furniture and drapery. The home will be sold with nearly all the original furniture. The gorgeous 40-foot-by-14-foot heated pool and lush gardens will make you want to throw on a caftan and pour yourself a martini. The Frost House is currently a high-end, short-term rental commanding over $1,000 per night in season."

The historic Frost House has a geometric facade accented by bold primary colors.

The kitchen has original cabinetry and built-ins designed by Paul McCobb. The bright yellow closet doors conceal plenty of storage.

Colored closets continue into the spacious living room, where sliders open to an all-glass sunroom overlooking the backyard.

In the primary bedroom, a pair of Saarinen Tulip armchairs offers front-row seats to landscape views through floor-to-ceiling glass.

3215 Cleveland Avenue in Michigan City, Indiana, is currently listed for $925,000 by Ruth Conner of @properties/Christie's International Real Estate.

Published

Topics

Real Estate

