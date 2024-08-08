This Pioneering Midcentury Prefab Just Hit the Market for Less Than $1M

From the Agent: "The Frost House is a midcentury-modern prefabricated aluminum/steel/glass house, designed and engineered by Emil Tessin, and manufactured by Alside Homes Corporation. The Frost House was listed on the National Register of Historic Places on August 21, 2020. Built in 1964 in Michigan City as a model for Alside Homes, the interior design was a collaboration between Paul McCobb and Knoll. McCobb designed all the built-ins including the kitchen cabinets, vanities, glass partitions, and the glass itself, along with wardrobes and bookshelves. Knoll was responsible for all the furniture and drapery. The home will be sold with nearly all the original furniture. The gorgeous 40-foot-by-14-foot heated pool and lush gardens will make you want to throw on a caftan and pour yourself a martini. The Frost House is currently a high-end, short-term rental commanding over $1,000 per night in season."