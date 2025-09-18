SubscribeSign In
From the Archive: Ryue Nishizawa’s Groundbreaking Tokyo Apartment Complex

Designers around the world embraced the prefab compound’s radical simplicity—featured on the cover of our December/January 2007 issue—which charted a new way forward for 21st-century minimalism.
As a part of our 25th-anniversary celebration, we’re republishing formative magazine stories from before our website launched. This story previously appeared in Dwell’s December/January 2007 issue.

On a double suburban lot in Tokyo, the Office of Ryue Nishizawa built a neighborhood-scaled, flexible-format minimalist steel prefab compound for Yasuo Moriyama—a very private individual with a powerful social bent—and six rental tenants. 

From the Archive: Ryue Nishizawa’s Groundbreaking Tokyo Apartment Complex - Photo 1 of 4 -

Every room is its own building—even Moriyama’s bath is a freestanding box. Here, tradition and innovation interweave to create a new kind of community.

From the Archive: Ryue Nishizawa’s Groundbreaking Tokyo Apartment Complex - Photo 2 of 4 -

All but one of the residents work in the design field, giving the place the air of a college campus. Moriyama calls all the residents "family."

From the Archive: Ryue Nishizawa’s Groundbreaking Tokyo Apartment Complex - Photo 3 of 4 -

As visiting architect Junko Ishii puts it, "Outside the compound, our awareness is different. Within, we can concentrate on our own realm. This is a pure white space." 

From the Archive: Ryue Nishizawa’s Groundbreaking Tokyo Apartment Complex - Photo 4 of 4 -

