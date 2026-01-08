From the Archive: How I Rediscovered My Parents’ Style—and Myself—in an East Village Loft

Welcome to From the Archive, a look back at stories from Dwell’s past. This piece previously appeared in the April 2001 issue. In America, Canada, and England, many West Indians grow up in houses filled with pseudo French Provincial furniture wrapped up tightly in a protective plastic skin that clings to the body in summer like a wet tongue kiss. West Indians love to live in a faux world: Faux mahogany dining sets, nestled comfortably in retro Edwardian living rooms. Implausible ornaments crowded ten deep on a side table. Elaborate wicker displays and fake-flower arrangements. Wall-to-wall carpeting protected by plastic runners, crisscrossing every possible walkway. In my West Indian family, I was definitely the apple that had fallen far from the tree. Actually, I’d fallen and rolled all the way down the hill. For me, plastic was for storing food, not covering furniture. Inconceivably, I was born a modernist into a family of ceramic figurine collectors. My childhood bedroom, incongruous in my parents’ overstuffed world, was a monastic, whitewashed space embellished only by the black-and-white Ansel Adams photographs I’d cut out from a wall calendar. My wooden floor, polished to a high gloss, was a natural oasis in a world of wall-to-wall. I lived "less is more" long before I knew who to attribute the quote to. I was eight years old.

Today I am an unrepentant aesthete. I can tell an Eames from a Saarinen. I can discern the curvature of a Jacobsen from the sharp lines of a Mies van der Rohe. And these pieces would all go well in my place, for I am a loft dweller in Manhattan, at a time when only the rich can afford to live this way.

Yes, I live alone in a loft on Millionaire Island. I am decadent, important, powerful, like a media mogul, a dot-com maven, or a trust-fund baby. But I am none of these things. In fact, I am as far from them as you can get. I am a writer, who somehow lives alone in a 2,000-square-foot loft in the East Village, which now appears to be the most expensive neighborhood in New York. Three floors above Avenue A and Second Street, at the crossroads of affluence and apathy, I live and work under 14-foot ceilings and windows that are six feet tall, the light flooding in from three exposures. I have a bathroom about the size of most Manhattan studios, a bedroom the size of most one-bedrooms, a dining room, an open kitchen, a walk-in closet, a guest room, two separate offices, and not one but two living rooms, one at either end of the loft, which runs for a quarter of a block. Don’t hate me because I have square footage. I get up and thank God every day for it, believe me. And no, it wasn’t easy. I lived for two years in a construction zone of plaster dust and Sheetrock, paint cans, and joint compound. Two hard years of working 9 to 5 during the day and then 7 to 11 on the loft at night. Years of paint fumes and sawdust, of broken nails and smashed fingers, of putting up walls, painting, and plastering. But it was all worth it because I can never take what I have for granted.

When I moved in six years ago, on the cusp of the great East Village makeover, I was struck dumb by the soaring space. Not knowing which end to walk to first, all I could do was stand in the center of the loft and turn slowly around. When I first moved in I kept losing things. I’d put my toothbrush down and it would disappear, or I’d spend half the morning looking for my coffee cup. Now, when I go away on vacation I come back and am struck again by those first moments of space and height. So I understand when people come over and float disbelieving from room to room, repeating, "What a great place. You live here alone?" My answer is always the same: "I know, I can’t believe it either." I don’t really know how it happened. Every morning when I wake up and walk the 50 feet to the other end of the loft to look out over Avenue A, I shake my head in disbelief that the Space Police have not hauled me off and divided the place into five apartments. "Can I afford to live this way?" I ask myself daily. I pay a buck a foot, but it’s worth it. Cheap, even, when you consider that you now need at least five grand to move into an apartment in Manhattan. Pretty soon you’ll need that amount to move into an apartment in Queens. Forget Brooklyn, it’s already too late. Sure, I could get a roommate and have them pay most of the rent. But the thrill of having my own place, of living alone for the first time in my life, is beyond compare. I am now blissfully, excitedly, thrillingly alone to wander around naked, to sleep with my door flung open. I can leave things draped over chairs or strewn on the floor. I find now that without the constant vigilance of making sure that things are where they should be, I am—surprise—a more relaxed and happy person. The books and CDs are still alphabetized, but now I can leave them lying around and not lie sleepless at night after having done so. Now, living alone, I am no longer anal, only orderly. At 34, I am finally relishing the peace and tranquillity of life on my own, but more importantly, life on my own terms.