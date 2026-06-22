From the Archive: A Modernist Beach Shack in East Hampton That Cost Only $150K to Build

Welcome to From the Archive, a look back at stories from Dwell’s past. This story previously appeared in the August 2002 issue.

It started out as an experiment: Ken Kuchin wanted to build a cabin on his empty beach property for only $150,000. This early retiree and his architect, Preston Phillips, moved a stand around to test the views before choosing a site seven feet above grade. Phillips’ original, rather ambitious scheme was scaled back to what he now calls a "butterfly-roofed shoe-box." That it ended up beautiful proves Charles Eames dictum that "design depends largely on constraints."