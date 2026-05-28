From the Archive: The Tropical Modernist Whose Lush Spaces Blended British and Sri Lankan Heritage

Welcome to From the Archive, a look back at stories from Dwell’s past. This story previously appeared in the May 2008 issue. Before completing his architectural training in 1957, at the age of 38, Geoffrey Bawa dreamed of transforming the overgrown tropical world of his native Sri Lanka into a stylized Mediterranean retreat. Though he would return to this vision later in life, composing for himself a Palladian garden compound on an abandoned rubber plantation outside Bentota, Bawa was quick to learn that working with the landscape—not forcing it to become something it was not—was often a more appropriate strategy of design. Bawa was born in 1919 in Sri Lanka, which the British then called Ceylon, to wealthy parents of European and Ceylonese descent. He was destined to spend much of his life moving back and forth between London and Sri Lanka, and this ceaseless transit between two competing origins was to have a marked effect on Bawa’s work. Was he "a European with Ceylonese connections," author David Robson asks in his 2002 book, Geoffrey Bawa: The Complete Works, "or a Ceylonese who happened to have some European blood in his veins?"

It would be wrong to imply, however, that Bawa lived his life in a state of creative exile. His ability to pass back and forth between England and Sri Lanka was, in fact, a privilege, and this lack of clear affiliation with either country gave him beneficial access to a variety of social situations. These laminations of geography and culture eventually became a defining characteristic of Bawa’s mature architectural style: Behind the ordered facades of his buildings we find vibrant courtyards and breezeways in which flowering plants and heavy vegetation thrive. Trees grow up to and beyond roof level. Pools shimmer in the afternoon sunlight. The tropics extend inside the structures, giving shape to what Robson calls Tropical Modernism. Bawa applied the design training he received from London’s Architectural Association to the Sri Lankan climate and topography. He developed a number of innovative solutions, such as deeply cantilevered roofscapes, verandas, removable screens, and galleries, to the problems of humidity, monsoon rains, heat, and internal air-flow. For instance, the administrative building Bawa designed for the Steel Corporation (1966-69) has a gridded exterior made from precast concrete, allowing cross breezes to pass into the structure. The building itself, meanwhile, is a peninsula, extending out into a reservoir for the nearby steel-rolling mill. It seems to owe as much to Sigfried Giedion as to the region’s historical building styles. But not all was modernist grids with Bawa. The St. Bridget’s Montessori School in Colombo (1963-64), built for nuns, playfully reinvents the convent experience through a Gaudíesque vocabulary of rounded edges. At times resembling biological forms, with its droopy windowsills and curved concrete stairs, the school was colored in a soft palette of earth tones just this side of pastel. Meanwhile, the bungalow at Polontalawa (1963-65) structurally incorporates enormous boulders that the architect left undisturbed. These geological intrusions bring the site’s topography literally inside the house, like gigantic and wonderfully abstract pieces of earthly furniture.

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