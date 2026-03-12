From the Archive: A Junkyard Scion Built an L.A. Home for Just $250K, Plus the Family’s Scraps

Welcome to From the Archive, a look back at stories from Dwell’s past. This story previously appeared in the Nov/Dec 2003 issue. When it came time to build a new house, Richard Carlson faced a classic L.A. problem: He loves to drive, but hates to commute. The infectiously enthusiastic 52-year-old, the kind of wheeler-dealer you’d gladly buy a car or chicken rotisserie from, is the scion of a salvage empire started a generation ago on Long Island, New York, by his father, Arnold "Whitey" Carlson. He also owns the Brewery Art Association, a 3o0-unit artists’ loft complex (and former Pabst Blue Ribbon brewery) in the industrial hinterlands of downtown Los Angeles. Carlson challenged architect Jennifer Siegal to provide him with all the benefits of a rustic sanctuary but within a short commute of the Brewery. Siegal found her answer directly across the street, in Whitey’s Yard—a Mad Max jumble of stripped trucks, haphazardly stacked lumber, and piles of steel. To some, the Carlson family scrap yard may look like urban blight or a government Superfund site, but to Siegal it was "a huge wasteland of toys for architects."

Carlson’s new 3,000-square-foot house offers him a one-minute commute to the Brewery—on foot. It’s also made, in part, from junk that otherwise would be moldering in his father’s freeway-adjacent depository. Rusty steel plates form a 12-foot-high wall delineating the house site from the rest of the salvage yard on one side and four shipping containers and a concrete masonry unit (CMU) wall create a boundary from a neighborhood of ramshackle bungalow apartments on the other. Huge steel gates camouflage any inkling of the house from the busy street outside. Once inside, a corridor formed by two garages leads to Carlson’s secret garden, a nascent array of palms, marsh plants, and tropical flowers with a recirculating stream meandering down the center. "You want to come in off the street, get out of your car, and be forced to walk through paradise," says Siegal. Breezes carry the sound of a freight-train whistle and, surprisingly, the scent of the sea. Urban blight aside, the house actually sits on the once-fertile flood plain of the Los Angeles River (much of which now flows over a cement-lined channel, usually dry enough to be known more for car chases than canoes). After the concrete base of the salvage yard was jackhammered, plants thrived in the rediscovered soil. Four seagoing freight trailers stacked along the edge of the property contain filtering equipment for the koi. These containers will someday become a guest unit, or a butterfly house—a possibly fleeting idea engendered by Carlson and Siegal’s recent vacation to tropical Costa Rica. Closer to the house, a koi pond is made from a five-foot-deep grain trailer, the kind of aluminum container that rumbles down the highway, filled with wheat or tomatoes.

The east and west wings of the main house consist of four other cargo containers—two steel-skinned and two aluminum—that in previous lives transported goods on trucks, trains, and ocean freighters. Both architect and client maintain that the 40-foot-long trailers were not only extant on the site but serendipitously stacked so perfectly that an entire house could be designed and built around them. This may be true, but it doesn’t much matter, since the areas of the house that work best are the ones where these metal boxes were altered the most. Inside, the living area is a wide-open expanse of cherrywood floors covered by rugs in muted earth tones. The cherry, Ultrasuede, and brushed-aluminum furniture is by artist and designer David Mocarski—who, like Siegal and most of the other artisans who worked on the house, is (or once was) a resident of the Brewery. Mocarski likes the way cherry ages, darkening with exposure to sunlight. Siegal agrees, but is chagrined by its less than P.C. pedigree. "It’s not the most renewable resource," she says with a sigh, "but you go with the flow."

Behind the living room, on a raised platform, is a utilitarian kitchen. Mocarski referenced Shaker and Quaker design for the cabinets and storage bins—a philosophy he calls "simple-simple-simple, clean-clean-clean." Another grain-container koi pond-inside the house—is backed by a 12-foot waterfall; when lit up at night, it sends shimmering reflections across the ceiling, which is made of recycled old-growth Douglas fir. "I took everything we were trying to develop in the garden and brought it inside the house," says Mocarski. "At night, it’s like a warm lantern—very inviting." Originally, the outdoor koi pond was going to be a lap pool, but Carlson vetoed the idea. Siegal claims, wistfully, that one could still swim in the pond—though they’d be very short laps, and you’d share your lane with fish. It should be noted that Siegal is also Carlson’s girlfriend; so in a sense, the house was designed for two. But in the architect-client relationship, the client always wins. Since the eight-foot-wide boxes lose another eight inches when fitted with drywall and paint, the least comfortable parts of the house are those where the containers have been altered the least. Downstairs from the writing area, in the secondary living space, the house’s electrical panel, water heater, and washer/dryer are shoved into the back of one container left relatively untouched, its original teak floor containing the round metal tie-downs once used to secure cargo for ocean voyages. While the floor makes an interesting conversation piece, the dimensions of the long, windowless room feel less residential and more like, well, a cattle car.

The floor above, however, is an entirely different experience. Here, a container has had an entire long side removed and replaced with a waist-high counter. The result is an upstairs sitting room with a view onto the main living area below and, at the end of the room, a desk in a private nook with a view of the garden. Cutting into the containers was a high-wire act: "These things rely on their skin for their structural integrity," notes Siegal. "Every time you cut this structural spine, you have to go back in and reinforce it with steel."

Throughout, there is a conscious effort to limit privacy; few interior walls actually meet up with the ceiling. Carlson is used to being the center of attention, and in his new house, he perpetually will be. In the main bath, a cutout window frames a neighbor’s avocado tree, while another portal gives those ascending the interior stairs a peek into the area between shower and toilet. The main bedroom is tucked inside a container that had its front end removed and was expanded with steel and cantilevered out over the garden. Casement windows can be opened to the river breeze—a late addition to the building plan. "Those who commit themselves to a plan and follow it to the letter cheat themselves," says Carlson. "During construction, if you find that a lovely little breeze curls around a pine tree on the property next door and comes right in an opening, it’s time to get a window over there. The process itself is a thing of beauty." Carlson acted as his own contractor on the project, squeezing the best work (and prices) out of subcontractors whose talents he was intimately familiar with. One gets the feeling that, as a boss, Carlson wields a velvet hammer. When asked about city regulations and permits to build such an unusual house in an industrial zone, Siegal admits that certain elements were designed "off the grid." Nor was money an issue: Carlson’s previous residence was a Michael Rotondi showpiece at the other end of the street, while a spare garage at the Brewery is stuffed with his mouth-watering collection of fabulously expensive (and well-used) muscle cars. Still, the costs of materials and construction came in at around $250,000. "You’d think a house like this would be expensive," says Siegal. "But the trailers are only $6,000 each—and if you own them already, they’re free." The project is a departure from Siegal’s usual practice: The 37-year-old Southern California Institute of Architecture (SCI-Arc) alum heads her own firm, the Office of Mobile Design, responsible for genuinely portable works including the iMobile, a mobile computer station, and the Eco Lab, a recycled trailer—donated by Carlson—used to teach Los Angeles public school kids about the environment. "We have this relationship of him giving me junk," says Siegal, laughing.