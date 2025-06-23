SubscribeSign In
Ocean Views Steal the Show at This $7M Home by a Frank Lloyd Wright ApprenticeView 15 Photos

Ocean Views Steal the Show at This $7M Home by a Frank Lloyd Wright Apprentice

Designed by Frederick Liebhardt, the recently renovated San Diego home captures seaside vistas in almost every room.
Text by
View 15 Photos

Location: 7226 Romero Drive, San Diego, California

Price: $6,995,000

Year Built: 1994

Architect: Frederick Liebhardt

Renovation Date: 2014

Renovation Architect: Trace Wilson

Footprint: 5,056 square feet (4 bedrooms, 4.5 baths)

Lot Size: 0.37 Acres

From the Agent: "An exemplary model of midcentury-modern architecture designed by master architect Frederick Liebhardt, this home feels natural and timeless. It has been recently updated by Trace Wilson to elevate livability and preserve architectural integrity. Through the floor-to-ceiling windows, the home captures sweeping ocean, golf course, and village views. The entry level features an integrated open-concept kitchen, dining, and living area that flows seamlessly to a deck with panoramic views. A spacious primary suite offering privacy as well as stunning ocean views is also on the main level. Downstairs, a family room opens to an outdoor jacuzzi overlooking the ocean. The three generous bedroom suites also enjoy serene treetop and ocean views. Just minutes to the village, this property blends design, comfort, and location in one of La Jolla’s most iconic settings."

The home is primarily finished with redwood, slate, and mahogany.

The home is primarily finished with redwood, slate, and mahogany.

The majority of the main floor’s western wall consists of floor-to-ceiling windows.

The majority of the main floor’s western wall consists of floor-to-ceiling windows.

Ocean Views Steal the Show at This $7M Home by a Frank Lloyd Wright Apprentice - Photo 3 of 14 -
Ocean Views Steal the Show at This $7M Home by a Frank Lloyd Wright Apprentice - Photo 4 of 14 -
Ocean Views Steal the Show at This $7M Home by a Frank Lloyd Wright Apprentice - Photo 5 of 14 -
Ocean Views Steal the Show at This $7M Home by a Frank Lloyd Wright Apprentice - Photo 6 of 14 -
Ocean Views Steal the Show at This $7M Home by a Frank Lloyd Wright Apprentice - Photo 7 of 14 -
Ocean Views Steal the Show at This $7M Home by a Frank Lloyd Wright Apprentice - Photo 8 of 14 -
Ocean Views Steal the Show at This $7M Home by a Frank Lloyd Wright Apprentice - Photo 9 of 14 -
Ocean Views Steal the Show at This $7M Home by a Frank Lloyd Wright Apprentice - Photo 10 of 14 -
Ocean Views Steal the Show at This $7M Home by a Frank Lloyd Wright Apprentice - Photo 11 of 14 -
Architect Frederick Liebhardt studied under Frank Lloyd Wright at the Taliesin Fellowship.

Architect Frederick Liebhardt studied under Frank Lloyd Wright at the Taliesin Fellowship.

Ocean Views Steal the Show at This $7M Home by a Frank Lloyd Wright Apprentice - Photo 13 of 14 -
Liebhardt designed numerous homes around the San Diego area.

Liebhardt designed numerous homes around the San Diego area.

7226 Romero Drive in La Jolla, California, is currently listed for $6,995,000 by Drew Nelson of Willis Allen Real Estate/Luxury Portfolio International.

w
Will Allstetter
Will Allstetter is a writer, designer, and software engineer based in NYC. His work focuses on technology, art, and culture. You can find him online at willallstetter.com.

Published

Topics

Real Estate

Get the Real Estate Newsletter

From midcentury classics to the best contemporary spaces for sale, see the latest listings for modern homes on the market around the world.