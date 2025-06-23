Ocean Views Steal the Show at This $7M Home by a Frank Lloyd Wright Apprentice

Footprint: 5,056 square feet (4 bedrooms, 4.5 baths)

Lot Size: 0.37 Acres

From the Agent: "An exemplary model of midcentury-modern architecture designed by master architect Frederick Liebhardt, this home feels natural and timeless. It has been recently updated by Trace Wilson to elevate livability and preserve architectural integrity. Through the floor-to-ceiling windows, the home captures sweeping ocean, golf course, and village views. The entry level features an integrated open-concept kitchen, dining, and living area that flows seamlessly to a deck with panoramic views. A spacious primary suite offering privacy as well as stunning ocean views is also on the main level. Downstairs, a family room opens to an outdoor jacuzzi overlooking the ocean. The three generous bedroom suites also enjoy serene treetop and ocean views. Just minutes to the village, this property blends design, comfort, and location in one of La Jolla’s most iconic settings."