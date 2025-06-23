Ocean Views Steal the Show at This $7M Home by a Frank Lloyd Wright Apprentice
Location: 7226 Romero Drive, San Diego, California
Price: $6,995,000
Year Built: 1994
Architect: Frederick Liebhardt
Renovation Date: 2014
Renovation Architect: Trace Wilson
Footprint: 5,056 square feet (4 bedrooms, 4.5 baths)
Lot Size: 0.37 Acres
From the Agent: "An exemplary model of midcentury-modern architecture designed by master architect Frederick Liebhardt, this home feels natural and timeless. It has been recently updated by Trace Wilson to elevate livability and preserve architectural integrity. Through the floor-to-ceiling windows, the home captures sweeping ocean, golf course, and village views. The entry level features an integrated open-concept kitchen, dining, and living area that flows seamlessly to a deck with panoramic views. A spacious primary suite offering privacy as well as stunning ocean views is also on the main level. Downstairs, a family room opens to an outdoor jacuzzi overlooking the ocean. The three generous bedroom suites also enjoy serene treetop and ocean views. Just minutes to the village, this property blends design, comfort, and location in one of La Jolla’s most iconic settings."
7226 Romero Drive in La Jolla, California, is currently listed for $6,995,000 by Drew Nelson of Willis Allen Real Estate/Luxury Portfolio International.
Published
TopicsReal Estate
Get the Real Estate Newsletter
From midcentury classics to the best contemporary spaces for sale, see the latest listings for modern homes on the market around the world.