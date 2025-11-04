How They Pulled It Off: A “Superwall” That Adds Privacy (and Storage) to a 1970s Condo

Welcome to How They Pulled It Off, where we take a close look at one particularly challenging aspect of a home design and get the nitty-gritty details about how it became a reality.

Many renters who aspire to own their home can’t help but fantasize about what they’d do to their space if only their names were on the deed. For professional architects and designers like Marisa Kurtzman, a partner at Los Angeles firm Frederick Fisher and Partners, such hypotheticals are inevitable.

Since 2018, she and her then-boyfriend, writer and podcast producer Gideon Brower, learned to live with the limitations of their townhouse located in Santa Monica’s Ocean Park neighborhood. The two-bedroom, 1,100-square-foot unit in a wood-clad complex built in the early 1970s channeled Moore, Lyndon, Turnbull and Whitaker (MLTW) and Joseph Esherick at Sea Ranch vibes. Its groovy California charm, proximity to the ocean, high ceilings, and an appealing split-level layout allowed them to gloss over some drawbacks. All the while, Marisa "fantasized about how I would fix up the place if we owned it," she says.