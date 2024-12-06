The Sounds of a Creek Fill This $1.4M Midcentury in North Vancouver
Location: 3470 Sunset Blvd, North Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada
Price: $1,998,000 CAD (approximately $1,422,945 USD)
Architect: Fred Hollingsworth
Year Built: 1950
Footprint: 1,054 square feet (two bedrooms, one bath)
Lot Size: 0.18 acres
From the Agent: "Presenting Creek House, a timeless creation commissioned by the Forster family in 1950 and designed by renowned modernist Fred Hollingsworth. Nestled in a prime North Vancouver neighborhood mere steps from the charming Edgemont Village, the home embodies architectural ingenuity and natural harmony. Thoughtfully designed to maximize space, light, and volume, the open plan boasts a striking pitched roof and expansive windows that embrace the forested surroundings. Inside, genuine wood laminate ceiling panels resonate with the lush landscape, creating a seamless connection between indoors and out. Tucked away from the street, this sanctuary offers a tranquil retreat amidst the gentle sounds of McKay Creek. This cherished home, still held by its original family, awaits its next custodian."
Published
TopicsReal Estate
