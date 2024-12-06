SubscribeSign In
The Sounds of a Creek Fill This $1.4M Midcentury in North Vancouver

Architect Fred Hollingsworth designed the woodsy residence, which was built in 1950 and has been owned by the same family ever since.
Text by
Location: 3470 Sunset Blvd, North Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada

Price: $1,998,000 CAD (approximately $1,422,945 USD)

Architect: Fred Hollingsworth

Year Built: 1950

Footprint: 1,054 square feet (two bedrooms, one bath)

Lot Size: 0.18 acres

From the Agent: "Presenting Creek House, a timeless creation commissioned by the Forster family in 1950 and designed by renowned modernist Fred Hollingsworth. Nestled in a prime North Vancouver neighborhood mere steps from the charming Edgemont Village, the home embodies architectural ingenuity and natural harmony. Thoughtfully designed to maximize space, light, and volume, the open plan boasts a striking pitched roof and expansive windows that embrace the forested surroundings. Inside, genuine wood laminate ceiling panels resonate with the lush landscape, creating a seamless connection between indoors and out. Tucked away from the street, this sanctuary offers a tranquil retreat amidst the gentle sounds of McKay Creek. This cherished home, still held by its original family, awaits its next custodian."

A wide driveway leads to the one-level property with a blue facade that pops against the encompassing trees.

The skylit corner kitchen is fitted with an abundance of cabinetry and counter space.

The living area has an airy feel thanks to its vaulted ceiling and glass walls.

A partially covered patio provides the perfect balance between shade and sun.

