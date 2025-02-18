SubscribeSign In
This Wild $2.5M Philly Home is Part Victorian, Part Barn, and Part Blacksmith Shop

Set at the edge of downtown’s Fairmount Park, the fantastical home blends architectural styles from the past century and beyond.
Location: 761-65 North 26th Street Philadelphia, PA

Price: $2,500,00

Year Built: 1887

Renovation Architect: Frank Weise

Renovation Date: 1976

Footprint: 3,800 square feet (3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths)

Lot Size: 0.13 Acres

From the Agent:  "Here sits the unexpected blending of an 1877 blacksmith’s shop, a renovated stone barn with a Frank Weise–designed glass atrium, and a Victorian home full of stately splendor tucked within lush grounds that rival the most spectacular gardens. The former blacksmith’s shop has been outfitted for modern-day use as a state-of-the-art two-car garage with polymer flooring, a new electrical system (including garage doors controlled by an app), plenty of storage, and the ability to install a car lift for a third car. The barn and house have been combined to create the most exquisite 3,800 square feet of living quarters. The Art Deco connection was installed in the 1970s and adds visual interest to the structure and a merging of the two buildings. A balcony connects the barn and house on the second floor and leads to two additional bedrooms, one with built-in bookshelves and the other overlooking the dining room with a custom Murphy bed."

A Swedish sauna sits off the primary bathroom.

The original blacksmith shop has been converted to a garage.

An imported Bocci chandelier spans two stories from this bedroom to the living room.

The completely enclosed flagstone courtyard holds a lush garden .

Despite the expansive interior, the home presents a relatively unassuming street-facing facade.

Will Allstetter
Will Allstetter is a writer, designer, and software engineer based in NYC. His work focuses on technology, art, and culture. You can find him online at willallstetter.com.

